Super Rugby Pacific

Milestones aplenty as Brumbies name Semi Final side

By Kim Ekin
Noah Lolesio. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Brumbies Pathways products Len Ikitau, Connal McInerney and Noah Lolesio will bring up 50 games for the club in the final-four clash, McInerney becoming the 12th homegrown Brumby to reach the significant milestone.

McInerney and Lolesio will be part of the Brumbies finishing group, with Jack Debreczeni and captain Nic White continuing as the starting halves combination.

James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan and Sefo Kautai will form the front row with Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville starting at lock.

Tom Hooper starts at blindside flanker with Pete Samu shifting to openside and Rob Valetini wearing eight.

Tamati Tua starts at 12 after re-signing with the club earlier this week, with Ikitau at 13.

Ollie Sapsford has also committed to the Brumbies for next season and retains his spot on the left wing, with Corey Toole back in the Brumbies gameday squad.

Andy Muirhead and Tom Wright complete the back three with Sapsford.

McInerney, Blake Schoupp and Rhys Van Nek are the finishing front row, with Darcy Swain and Luke Reimer as important figures on the bench.

Lolesio will partner Ryan Lonergan as the finishing halves, with Toole wearing jersey 23.

Safeguard Global ACT Brumbies head coach, Stephen Larkham said: “We’ve backed our continuity and combinations this week and we’re going across to New Zealand full of energy and excitement for this challenge.”

'Fit and hungry' Chiefs team named for Semi Final date with Brumbies

The Gallagher Chiefs will look to leverage home advantage again this weekend when they face the Brumbies for the DHL Super Rugby Pacific semi-final.

Read Now

SAFEGUARD GLOBAL ACT BRUMBIES SEMI FINAL TEAM

1. James Slipper, Queanbeyan Whites

2. Lachlan Lonergan, Tuggeranong Vikings

3. Sefo Kautai, Canberra Royals

4. Nick Frost, Queanbeyan Whites

5. Cadeyrn Neville, Uni-Norths Owls

6. Tom Hooper, Tuggeranong Vikings

7. Pete Samu, Gungahlin Eagles

8. Rob Valetini, Western District Lions

9. Nic White (C), Tuggeranong Vikings

10. Jack Debreczeni, Uni-Norths Owls

11. Ollie Sapsford, Uni-Norths Owls

12. Tamati Tua, Queanbeyan Whites

13. Len Ikitau, Tuggeranong Vikings *

14. Andy Muirhead, Canberra Royals

15. Tom Wright, Western District Lions

REPLACEMENTS

16. Connal McInerney, Canberra Royals *

17. Blake Schoupp, Gungahlin Eagles

18. Rhys Van Nek, Uni-Norths Owls

19. Darcy Swain, Tuggeranong Vikings

20. Luke Reimer, Western Districts Lions

21. Ryan Lonergan, Tuggeranong Vikings *

22. Noah Lolesio, Tuggeranong Vikings

23. Corey Toole, Gungahlin Eagles

