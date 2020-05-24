10:05am, 24 May 2020

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White has another Springbok on his recruitment radar – Stormers hooker Bongi Mbonambi. According to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, White is eager to get Mbonambi back to the Pretorian Super Rugby franchise as he focuses on fitting out a new-look forward pack.

Mbonambi is thought to have re-signed following the critical May 14th deadline, where SA rugby players had an option to cancel their current contracts. However, the newspaper suggests Mbonambi Stormers’ contract allows him to leave at the end of the current season. He started his Super Rugby career at the Bulls before leaving in 2014 for the Stormers.

Mbonambi suffered a hamstring injury in the Stormers’ first game of the season at the beginning of February and was set to miss the rest of the Super Rugby season, as it stood before the pandemic.

The 5’9 108kg hooker started in the Rugby World Cup final against England, and 36 caps to his name since his debut for the Springboks against Ireland in 2016.

White is a massive recruitment drive, having signed former Springboks Marcel van der Merwe from Toulon, backrow Arno Botha from Munster, Gio Aplon from Toyota Verblitzas; as well as South Africa U20s and future Springbok prop prospect Jan-Hendrik Wessels from Clermont.

White seeks to rebuild the Bulls in his image after the exit at the start of the month of Pote Human. The Blue Bulls Company confirmed at the time that Human – by mutual agreement – terminated his contract – which was due to end in October 2020. It came in the wake of the revelation that White would take over the on-field coaching.

The franchise have also installed a new CEO, Edgar Rathbone, to succeed Alfons Meyer.

It’s not all been one way traffic however. Springbok and Bulls fullback Warrick Gelant signed with Western Province Rugby this week, adding considerable experience and pedigree to the Stormers backline.