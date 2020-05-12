11:38am, 12 May 2020

England back row Matt Kvesic will re-join Worcester Warriors from Exeter Chiefs on a long-term contract for the 2020/21 season. The 28-year-old made 63 appearances in his first spell at Sixways between 2009 and 2013 before spending four seasons with Gloucester.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then joined Exeter in 2017 but has followed the example of lock Graham Kitchener, who re-joined Warriors from Leicester Tigers last summer, in returning to Sixways where his career began. “I’m very excited about heading back to Worcester, a club which showed faith in me and gave me an opportunity as a 14-year-old,” said Kvesic to the Worcester website.

“It’s my hometown club and it’s where everything in terms of senior rugby really started. Having the opportunity to go back, working under new coaches and with new team-mates, it’s something that really excites me and I’m looking forward to what the future holds and the challenges ahead.

Bryan Habana joins RugbyPass to review the epic 2009 second Test between South Africa and the Lions

“I know I’m heading back to Worcester a much different and, hopefully, a much-improved player from the one that left seven years ago. It’s been a massive learning curve for me, full of ups and downs, but I’m determined to do my best for Worcester.

“I’m sad to be leaving Exeter and the Chiefs. It’s a great place to play rugby, a fantastic place to live and, from the outset, the club and the supporters have been brilliant with me. My first year was a bit up and down, but last season was up there as one of my best years, if not my best. Having the chance to string a number of games together allowed me to find my form and play my best rugby.”

Kvesic became Warriors’ youngest player in the professional era when he made his debut against Scarlets in an Anglo-Welsh Cup match in November 2009 having arrived at Sixways from Blundell’s School in Devon. He has won four England caps, the most recent against Italy in a World Cup warm-up match in Newcastle and his decision to return to Sixways has delighted Warriors boss Alan Solomons.

“Matt’s decision to commit his long-term future to Warriors is a major coup for the club,” Solomons said. “Matt started his career at Sixways and it is terrific that we are bringing him home the same as we did with Graham Kitchener. He is a physical, abrasive, durable, top-class loose forward, who has deservedly been capped by England.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is also a great bloke and a loyal team man who will add huge value to the squad assembled for next season. I have no doubt that he will make a massive impact here at Sixways and I am really looking forward to working with him.”

Kvesic is Warriors’ second new recruit for the 2020/21 season after fly-half Billy Searle who will be joining from Wasps.