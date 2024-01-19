Mark McCall focussed on 'mini project' after last weekend's thumping

Mark McCall has highlighted Saracens “mini project” comprising their next two games as they look to bounce back in European and domestic competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-time European champions are battling to remain in this season’s Investec Champions Cup following a 55-15 defeat against Bordeaux-Begles last weekend.

They are fighting it out with Gallagher Premiership rivals Bristol for one remaining qualification spot from their group.

Brad Shields on potential All Blacks call up now that he’s back in NZ Brad Shields on potential All Blacks call up now that he’s back in NZ

Saracens have won only two of their last seven matches in all competitions, and they host Lyon on Saturday 24 hours after Bristol’s final pool fixture against Connacht.

In terms of the Premiership, McCall’s team entertain Exeter on Saturday week, having fallen four points adrift of the play-off pace with seven regular-season games remaining.

“There are two really important games to try to stay in the competitions we are in, (to) stay in touch with the Premiership,” Saracens rugby director McCall said.

“It is almost a 12-day mini project in a way, because we (then) have seven weeks post this without a game to have a proper deep dive into where we are at and to reset once we get our (international) players back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have got this mini project over two games and five training sessions to get the best out of the group.”

As for next season and beyond, McCall says meetings have already taken place with the players “who will grab hold of it” as Saracens embark on what he describes as “a new adventure”.

A number of players who were key to Saracens’ sustained European and Premiership successes over the past 10 years are unlikely to be involved after this summer.

Some will be out of contract and departing, and others retiring, while club captain Owen Farrell has been strongly linked to joining French heavyweights Racing 92 on a two-year deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCall did not offer an update on Farrell’s situation during his pre-Lyon media session on Thursday, although he did confirm that he knew what decision Farrell had made.

“Everybody realises the adventure we’ve been on is coming to an end, and there is a new adventure about to start with a group of younger players we are incredibly excited about who have signed up for the longer term,” McCall added.

“Obviously, we want to finish this journey well, and we are going to try to do that as well as we can.

“But if you are going to try to go on a new journey, having who has been there and done it before who are still ambitious, who are still competitive, still on top of things, is really important.

“Players are going to retire or they are in the twilight of their careers – it is just the cycle of a team.

“I suppose all good things come to an end, and there is a re-energising effect and impact of a new group.

“We have met with the players who we believe will grab hold of it over the next three or four years. We have met with them regularly over the past couple of months.

“There is a new dawn coming, and it is exciting for everybody.”