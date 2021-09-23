Malins set for 1st Saracens run since Bristol loan, England injury

11:17am, 23 September 2021

England international Max Malins is poised to make his first appearance back at Saracens following last season’s loan spell at Bristol, which culminated in a shoulder ligament injury while representing his country in last July’s Twickenham win over the USA. Malins was hurt falling awkwardly from a push after he caught a Marcus Smith restart and was replaced by Jacob Umaga just ten minutes into the 43-29 win over the Americans.

He wasn’t involved in last weekend’s comfortable round one win by Saracens over the Bears which marked the London club’s return to the Premiership following their one-season Championship stay for salary cap breaches.

However, having been included by Eddie Jones in the 45-strong England squad that will assemble in London on Sunday for a mini-training camp, Malins now will start at full-back when the Storm, the Saracens reserve team, host Ealing on Friday night at the StoneX.

Saracens have a bye week in the Premiership but instead of playing no match at all, they have arranged a friendly versus the Trailfinders, the team they beat over two legs in June to regain their top-flight status.

The 24-year-old Malins earned all eight of his England caps – including two starts – over the course of last season where he played 13 times in the Premiership for Pat Lam’s Bristol, but he will now hope to mark his Saracens return with an encouraging performance in an XV that includes Joe Simpson, the ex-England scrum-half who agreed to a short-term loan deal at the club last week.

Malins and Ben Earl, who also spent last year at Bristol, left the Bears on the back of effusive praise from their boss Lam. “Two good men,” remarked the Bears boss. “I really enjoyed my time with them and we will follow their careers closely because they are not just rugby players now, they are people that we really know well.”

SARACENS (vs Ealing, Friday)

15. Max Malins; 14. Ben Harris, 13. Brandon Jackson, 12. Josh Hallett, 11. Elliott Obatoyinbo; 10. Manu Vunipola, 9. Joe Simpson; 1 Eroni Mawi, 2. Ethan Lewis, 3. Sam Wainwright, 4. Callum Hunter-Hill, 5. Theo McFarland, 6. Ollie Stonham, 7. Sean Reffell, 8 Andy Christie (capt). Reps: 16. Kapeli Pifeleti, 17. Sam Crean, 18. Harvey Beaton, 19. Cameron Boon, 20. Janco Venter, 21. Ruben de Haas, 22. Josh Sharp, 23. Francis Moore 24. Theo Dan, 25. Sam Stanley, 26. Toby Knight, 27. Craig Duncan, 28. Ben Chambers.

