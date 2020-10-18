The Wallabies have gone down fighting at Eden Park, losing 27-7 as their hoodoo at the Auckland venue continues at least for another year. A week on from the 16-all draw in Wellington, fans and pundits alike were expecting fireworks again in this decisive Bledisloe Cup test.
While both teams had their moments, the All Blacks outclassed the Wallabies, and dominated the second-half in particular.
The first-half delivered entertaining rugby, which at times was quite similar to last week. The Wallabies looked the more threatening throughout the opening exchanges; attacking well and playing with front-foot ball, but this didn’t necessarily reflect on the scoreboard.
Australia showed plenty of fight to claw their way back into the contest after trailing 10-0, which speaks volumes about the potential of this side. When Aaron Smith crossed for his second try in as many weeks late in the first-half, it appeared as if the hosts had found their groove.
But seven minutes later, the Wallabies got themselves into an attacking position and made the most of it, with a Ned Hanigan break leading to a momentum-shifting try from winger Marika Moroibete. They played patient, calculated rugby and it finally paid off for them.
That being said, just as things were starting to click, an injury to Matt To’omua just before the break seemed to derail the Wallabies attack as their defence continued to struggle.
New Zealand dominated from the get-go in the second term, with Jordie Barrett crossing for a try less than two minutes into the half.
Three tries to none in the second-half, or 17 points to nil, saw the All Blacks claim a much-needed win as they look to hold the Bledisloe for at least another year. They’re now just one win away from extending their supremacy over their Trans-Tasman rivals.
After the draw last week, fans were singing the praises of new coach Dave Rennie and the change that they could see in the new-look Wallabies outfit.
But this week, the attention has turned to the Wallabies defensive performance. The men in gold missed 40 tackles out of 146 attempts, and in key moments, it really cost them. Exciting talent Caleb Clarke ran 40 metres and broke five tackles early in one carry early in the second-half, which laid the platform for Ardie Savea’s try a phase later – two tries in six minutes for the All Blacks, it was always going to be tough coming back from that.
Fans on Twitter definitely felt that the Wallabies defensive woes were an issue on Sunday, with one fan saying that that was not ‘the standard of play we were after.’
Work on tackling, yeah?
— Caleb (Wear a Mask) Ahearn ??????? ??? (@Kiltsnbagpipes) October 18, 2020
Missed tackles, dropped balls and poor at the breakdown.. aah there’s the Wallabies of old we’ve come to know ??
Not the standard of play we were after, either! Started with excellent intensity and intent, but dropped ball (including in contact), missed tackles, kicks straight into the hands of the world’s best counter-attackers, and a struggling lineout, handed it to the ABs.
— DrAshSays (@DrAshSays) October 18, 2020
— eventpod (@eventpodau) October 18, 2020
Damn !!
Expected a reaction from the ab’s but the #Wallabies tackling efforts were very poor for any/many reasons, NZ definitely lifted too but still looking forward to what to come #NZvAUS #BledisloeCup
— Pantherman IV (@Raiderslife2) October 18, 2020
O’Connors kicking was non-existent…
Our defence was lacking….
We were too flat-footed….
White had a poor game v game 1.#allblacks defence was outstanding.
What happened guys v game 1? #BledisloeCup pic.twitter.com/x1LfdVwD46
— literatelipstik? (@literatelipsti1) October 18, 2020
Poor very poor performance
— Dean Marsham (@DeanFonzy) October 18, 2020
Make your tackles wallabies!!!!
— Justine Curatolo (@justinecuratolo) October 18, 2020
Missed tackles killing us ?
— KTB (@Katrina80490150) October 18, 2020
Woeful performance…
— O.D (@Osama7500) October 18, 2020
Plenty to criticise from that match from Wallabies perspective, but plenty to build on and some promising signs still in that performance. How much is fixed just by sticking tackles better? It’s going to be a real mark on Rennie’s Wallabies as to how they respond to that loss.
— Mitch Evans (@MitchEvans94) October 18, 2020
Eden Park curse strikes again!! Defence needs work and old mate Koroibete needs to practice not dropping the ball! ANZ Stadium! ?
— AndyOges (@andyoges) October 18, 2020
Wasn’t good enough but it’s obvious to see that a giant is waking up, @wallabies Bledisloe cup 2020.
— Ayden Cleghorn (@AydenCleghorn) October 18, 2020
Work on your defence. It was horrible!!! ???
— #KingShakaZulu’s Daughter??? (@Thembileeh) October 18, 2020
https://publish.twitter.com/?hideConversation=on&query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fmvpsthe34%2Fstatus%2F1317706092302958592&widget=Tweet
Takes 5 Aussie tackles to put Barrett down?
— Andrew Clarke (@Upmysleeve007) October 18, 2020
A pivotal moment in the match came just before half-time when inside centre Matt To’omua limped off the field injured. While he was replaced with the exciting Jordan Petaia, the Wallabies attack really missed the experienced playmaker. Fans still praised Petaia for his impact, but he doesn’t offer the same skillset.
The visitors played an exciting brand of rugby in the first-half, and while there were glimpses of this in the second, they struggled to develop momentum against a side that only grew in confidence as they game went on. If these fans reactions are anything to go by, then To’omua’s absence was a large reason as to why they struggled.
Oh dear, that’s Matt To’omua gone. Quite a loss for the @Wallabies just before half time: 10-7. #BledisloeCup #NZLvAUS
— Mr Shifter (@SecretChimp) October 18, 2020
Young team, a lot of growth to occur. They need time under pressure. Strong start, but with the loss of @mtoomua (please heal quickly!), structures fell apart, and Robbie Deans style play kicked in.. fro my uneducated opinion #BledisloeCup
— Mark Drehlich (@MarkDrehlich) October 18, 2020
Toomua a big loss for the wallabies. #BledisloeCup
— Kev Hearn (@Kev_Hearn) October 18, 2020
Probably gonna get lambasted for this, but @wallabies were a bit unlucky. Loss of @mtoomua was huge.
He is all that’s good about the decision making for the Aussie team. It will definitely be game on again in #Australia come 31 October. @MartinMyers @TandoManana @QSompondo
— Francois De Wet (@Couch_Krit) October 18, 2020
Oh dear, that’s Matt To’omua gone. Quite a loss for the @Wallabies just before half time: 10-7. #BledisloeCup #NZLvAUS
— Mr Shifter (@SecretChimp) October 18, 2020
Rennie said post-match that the Wallabies needed to be better, and that they missed too many tackles. Australian rugby fans have echoed his comments.
The third Bledisloe Cup fixture will be played in Sydney in two weeks time, where the All Blacks could potentially extend their hold on the Cup for another year. That match will be the first of two matches to be played in Australia, with the second being held at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.
Recommended
- Caleb Clarke the star as All Blacks bounce back with big win over Wallabies in Auckland
- Watch: All Blacks star Caleb Clarke leaves destruction in his wake against Wallabies in Bledisloe Cup II
- 'All Blacks don't cry'- But will they match the Wallabies physicality in 2nd test?
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now