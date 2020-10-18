4:03am, 18 October 2020

The Wallabies have gone down fighting at Eden Park, losing 27-7 as their hoodoo at the Auckland venue continues at least for another year. A week on from the 16-all draw in Wellington, fans and pundits alike were expecting fireworks again in this decisive Bledisloe Cup test.

While both teams had their moments, the All Blacks outclassed the Wallabies, and dominated the second-half in particular.

The first-half delivered entertaining rugby, which at times was quite similar to last week. The Wallabies looked the more threatening throughout the opening exchanges; attacking well and playing with front-foot ball, but this didn’t necessarily reflect on the scoreboard.

Australia showed plenty of fight to claw their way back into the contest after trailing 10-0, which speaks volumes about the potential of this side. When Aaron Smith crossed for his second try in as many weeks late in the first-half, it appeared as if the hosts had found their groove.

But seven minutes later, the Wallabies got themselves into an attacking position and made the most of it, with a Ned Hanigan break leading to a momentum-shifting try from winger Marika Moroibete. They played patient, calculated rugby and it finally paid off for them.

That being said, just as things were starting to click, an injury to Matt To’omua just before the break seemed to derail the Wallabies attack as their defence continued to struggle.

New Zealand dominated from the get-go in the second term, with Jordie Barrett crossing for a try less than two minutes into the half.

Three tries to none in the second-half, or 17 points to nil, saw the All Blacks claim a much-needed win as they look to hold the Bledisloe for at least another year. They’re now just one win away from extending their supremacy over their Trans-Tasman rivals.

After the draw last week, fans were singing the praises of new coach Dave Rennie and the change that they could see in the new-look Wallabies outfit.

But this week, the attention has turned to the Wallabies defensive performance. The men in gold missed 40 tackles out of 146 attempts, and in key moments, it really cost them. Exciting talent Caleb Clarke ran 40 metres and broke five tackles early in one carry early in the second-half, which laid the platform for Ardie Savea’s try a phase later – two tries in six minutes for the All Blacks, it was always going to be tough coming back from that.

Fans on Twitter definitely felt that the Wallabies defensive woes were an issue on Sunday, with one fan saying that that was not ‘the standard of play we were after.’

Work on tackling, yeah?

— Caleb (Wear a Mask) Ahearn ??????? ??? (@Kiltsnbagpipes) October 18, 2020