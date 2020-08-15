3:19pm, 15 August 2020

It’s enough to make you sick. Well, it was enough to make Luke Cowan-Dickie sick at any rate.

The Exeter Chiefs hooker was clearly pleased to back on the paddock, putting in a solid shift in his side’s 26 – 13 victory of Leicester Tigers at Sandy Park. The hard-running England number forward burrowed his way over the try line just after the break.

However, his try celebration didn’t go quite as he planned, with Cowan-Dickie vomiting on teammates and opposition alike during his post-score roar. While the quantity of vomit was relatively modest, more of sick up in the mouth, it was enough to be picked up by the cameras.

He addressed the post try puke on Twitter: “Class to be back, sorry for [vomitting emoji].”

Class to be back, sorry for the ? ? — Luke cowan dickie (@1_Dickie) August 15, 2020

Pretty much everyone took the bilious purge in the spirit it was meant. Former England flyhalf and RugbyPass columnist Andy Goode Tweeted: “If you’re going to be sick, be sick on your mate (or the opposition).”

If you’re going to be sick, be sick on your mate (or the opposition) @1_Dickie went from cheering to sick after scoring for @ExeterChiefs today! ? by @mallmond92 pic.twitter.com/FrK2AyHapF — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) August 15, 2020

Just showing the love bro ? — Luke cowan dickie (@1_Dickie) August 15, 2020

Luke Cowan-Dickie scores, celebrates…. and then, if my lip-reading is any good, says: “I threw up in my mouth”. Good fun. — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) August 15, 2020

Puke Cowan-Sickie — Greg Seward (@Gseward) August 15, 2020

Interestingly Cowan-Dickie has admitted he has struggled with nerves and anxiety during the five years he has been part of the England squad. Maybe nerves got the best of him?