Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
British & Irish Lions    

Lions vs Lions: Gatland's men to face old foe from 2009 tour

By RugbyPass
Warren Gatland marshals his troops /PA

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

The Lions have revealed their squad to face British and Irish Lions on Saturday. The South African franchise revealed a 26-man squad, featuring Springboks Ruan Dreyer, Jannie du Plessis and Jaco Kriel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Du Plessis played against the Lions in their previous tour of South Africa in 2009, albeit in Sharks’ colours. Despite making his debut two years previously, the tighthead missed out on Springbok selection that series, with captain John Smit favoured in the number three jersey in all three of the Tests against the touring side.

Now 38, the veteran will no doubt fancy one final shot at famous red jerseys.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Flyhalf Jordan Hedrikse has returned from his recent debut with the Junior South Africa side.

The Lions suffered a 10-39 defeat to Pumas in Round One of the Currie Cup.

However, the men from Joburg hit back in style with a 38-32 win against the Western Province last week.

The Lions will face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday at Ellis Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lions 26-man squad: Pieter Botha, Ruan Dreyer, Jan du Plessis, Jordan Hendrikse, Francke Horn, David Kriel, Jacobus Kriel, Sibahle Maxwane, Nathan McBeth, Reinhard Nothnagel, Burger Odendaal, Marthinus Pelser, Manuel Rass, Carlu Sadie, Sibusiso Sangweni, Ruben Schoeman, Sithembisu Sithole, Dillon Smit, Hans Straeuli, Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka, Jamba Ulengo, Morne van den Berg, EW Viljoen, Gerrit Visagie, Frederik Zeilinga

The struggle to replace Ma’a Nonu The All Blacks are yet to find a midfielder that possesses the same subtleties to their game as Ma'a Nonu. Gregor Paul All Blacks exclusion could be the making of Cullen Grace Paradoxically, being dropped by the All Blacks could kick-start the career of 21-year-old Cullen Grace. Tom Vinicombe How the All Blacks will bring fire back to the fore in 2021 The All Blacks have selected a set of forwards that can bring some much-needed aggression to the pack. Gregor Paul Card confusion reigns supreme across global game Conflicting messages over high tackles and head knocks in both hemispheres remain game’s reliable constant. Patrick McKendry The new propping blood gunning for All Blacks selection The All Blacks will look to rejuvenate their front-row in 2021. Which men are due a call-up? Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
British & Irish Lions    

Lions vs Lions: Gatland's men to face old foe from 2009 tour

Search