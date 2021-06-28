Lions vs Lions: Gatland's men to face old foe from 2009 tour

Barrett-Mo'unga one has to go

10:45am, 28 June 2021

The Lions have revealed their squad to face British and Irish Lions on Saturday. The South African franchise revealed a 26-man squad, featuring Springboks Ruan Dreyer, Jannie du Plessis and Jaco Kriel.

Du Plessis played against the Lions in their previous tour of South Africa in 2009, albeit in Sharks’ colours. Despite making his debut two years previously, the tighthead missed out on Springbok selection that series, with captain John Smit favoured in the number three jersey in all three of the Tests against the touring side.

Now 38, the veteran will no doubt fancy one final shot at famous red jerseys.

Flyhalf Jordan Hedrikse has returned from his recent debut with the Junior South Africa side.

The Lions suffered a 10-39 defeat to Pumas in Round One of the Currie Cup.

However, the men from Joburg hit back in style with a 38-32 win against the Western Province last week.

The Lions will face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday at Ellis Park.

Lions 26-man squad: Pieter Botha, Ruan Dreyer, Jan du Plessis, Jordan Hendrikse, Francke Horn, David Kriel, Jacobus Kriel, Sibahle Maxwane, Nathan McBeth, Reinhard Nothnagel, Burger Odendaal, Marthinus Pelser, Manuel Rass, Carlu Sadie, Sibusiso Sangweni, Ruben Schoeman, Sithembisu Sithole, Dillon Smit, Hans Straeuli, Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka, Jamba Ulengo, Morne van den Berg, EW Viljoen, Gerrit Visagie, Frederik Zeilinga