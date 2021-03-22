10:20am, 22 March 2021

Leinster will be without a number of key players for Saturday’s Pro14 final meeting with Munster. The two Irish sides meet in the Pro14 decider on Saturday at the RDS, with holders Leinster chasing a fourth straight league title.

ADVERTISEMENT

However head coach Leo Cullen will have to plan without second row James Ryan, centre Garry Ringrose and flanker Will Connors, who will all miss the game through injury.

Ryan sat out Ireland’s Six Nations win over England on Saturday having sustained a head injury against Scotland the previous weekend.

The province have confirmed that he is continuing to follow the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and will be unavailable for selection against Munster.

Ringrose also missed the England game due to an ankle injury and is now expected to be out of action for a number of weeks, ruling him out of this weekend’s game and also the Champions Cup meeting with Toulon six days later.

Connors is expected to be unavailable for eight weeks due a knee injury sustained in training with Ireland.

Scrum-half Rowan Osborne is also set for a spell on the sidelines after fracturing his hand. The 24-year-old will undergo surgery this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

In better for news for Leinster Luke McGrath has passed the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and is due to train this week, meaning he could come back into contention for the decider.

Sean Cronin suffered no issues after returning from a back injury in last weekend’s defeat to Ospreys, while tighthead prop Vakh Abdaladze will look to increase his involvement training this week as he steps up his recovery from a back injury.

There was no new update available on any of Cian Kelleher (hamstring), Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Caelan Doris (concussion), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) or Max Deegan (knee).

Click on the image below to sign up for Super Rugby Aotearoa on RugbyPass:



ADVERTISEMENT