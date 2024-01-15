Leinster sweating over fitness of No10s ahead of Leicester clash

Leinster flyhalves Harry Byrne and Ciaran Frawley are in a race to be fit for their side’s visit to Welford Road on Saturday to take on the Leicester Tigers in the Investec Champions Cup.

The Pool 4 leaders were without Byrne on Saturday in their comfortable 43-7 victory over Stade Francais after he picked up an ankle injury in training. To make matters worse, starting No10 Frawley suffered a rib injury against the Parisian outfit. Leinster have confirmed today in their injury update that the pair will be assessed later this week to see if they are available to face a Leicester side that have a lot of play for.

With Ross Byrne still out with an arm injury, Leo Cullen and Jacques Nienaber will be hoping this crisis at No10 will be alleviated as the week progresses, although they fortunately enter round four in a comfortable position.

Though it is still mathematically possible for Leinster to miss out on a home round of 16 tie, that is unlikely regardless of the result at Welford Road (unless Leicester annihilate them). The Tigers, meanwhile, need a victory after their chastening 45-12 loss to reigning champions La Rochelle.

Elsewhere in the squad, Michael Milne picked up a calf injury last week in training and will be unavailable for the weekend’s match.