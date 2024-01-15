History-making referee Joy Neville announces her retirement

Referee Joy Neville, the first woman to officiate at a men’s Rugby World Cup, has announced she will retire at the end of the season.

The 40-year-old was selected as a television match official for last year’s tournament in France.

She oversaw five pool stage matches, including England’s 34-12 victory over Japan in Nice.

Limerick-born Neville, a former Ireland captain, also refereed the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in 2017, when New Zealand defeated England 41-32 in Belfast.

She will take up a new role as referee development manager in Connacht, working to recruit and train referees.

“When I first took up the whistle after my playing career concluded, I could never have imagined the places the game would take me,” Neville said in a statement on the Irish Rugby Football Union’s website.

“To be involved in, firstly, the Women’s Rugby World Cup final was a huge honour and to then progress through to the Men’s Rugby World Cup made me incredibly proud and it’s only when I look back now that I can truly appreciate those achievements.”