Leinster player ratings vs La Rochelle - Investec Champions Cup 2023/24

Leinster player ratings: Leinster claimed some long-awaited knockout revenge on La Rochelle in a match that promised much but ultimately ended up a one-sided spectacle at a sold-out Aviva Stadium. It was clear from the outset that these two teams knew each other’s playbooks almost as well as their own, but the home side were in the driving seat for this one, with the visitors not getting much more than a sniff.

Here’s how we rated the Leinster players:

1. Andrew Porter – 7

Porter held his own in a tough battle against Uini Atonio, giving as good as he got. His work rate was top-notch as usual, once again proving a real problem at the breakdown.

2. Dan Sheehan – 7.5

Sheehan’s lineout darts showed marked improvement from recent performances, providing Leinster with crucial accuracy and consistency in that area of the game that has been pretty cat recently. Was busy in the loose and popped up on the wing to score in the 56th minute.

3. Tadhg Furlong – 7

Furlong had the upper hand over the inexperienced Louis Penverne in the scrums and got on the ball a few times, even if he struggled to make headway against a fierce white and yellow defence. That said, generally came out on top in contact.

4. Joe McCarthy – 7.5

Joe McCarthy displayed maturity beyond his years, matching La Rochelle’s physicality blow for blow and proving a key asset in the tight exchanges. Showed he’s no slowpoke at the breakdown, with an early turnover relieving pressure on his teammates and late one kicking off a melee in the 77th minute.

5. Jason Jenkins – 6.6

The 124kg Springbok brought notable grit and heft to the proceedings, lending some much-needed physicality to Leinster’s efforts at the Aviva. Carried well in traffic on the few occasions he saw the ball.

Leinster La Rochelle All Stats and Data

6. Ryan Baird – 8

Baird proved he’s more than just an open-field threat, and was very much in amongst it in the trenches. Was Leinster’s most frequent carrier in the first half and got through a tonne of work. Deservedly got on the end of a 5-pointer after riding the tackle of Antoine Hastory on the flank.

7. Will Connors – 6

The 6’4 flanker’s selection was a talking point before the game, with many presuming his size saw him get the nod over Van der Flier after a good showing against Ronan O’Gara’s side back in December. He was tireless in defence and tried to be a nuisance at the ruck. Against that, failing to give the ball to Lowe in a 2-on-1 in the 21st minute cost Leinster a certain try.

8. Caelan Doris – 7

One of the more effective forwards, Doris carried bravely and was pivotal in several of Leinster’s key phases. His defensive work was top-notch, making crucial tackles that helped stymy the French side’s relentless bludgeoning attacks.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 8.5

After his heroics against Leicester, you might have expected Gibson-Park to be quieter, but you’d have been wrong. Now inarguably the defacto field marshal for this Leinster side, he came out well on top in his one-on-one battle with Tawera Kerr-Barlow, with a 37th-minute try to his name after he linked up on the flank with Lowe, care of a very flat offload. Was everywhere and even won an unlikely breakdown turnover.

10. Ross Byrne – 8

Despite his critics, the 31-year-old flyhalf showed he can steer Leinster when push comes to shove. His kicking game was on point bar one post hit and – a few middling tackle attempts aside – gave a really good account of himself. His tap-on pass for Lowe’s try was a highlight. Somehow survived a murder-ball hit from Levani Botia in the 45th minute.

Attack 168 Passes 137 109 Ball Carries 108 166m Post Contact Metres 185m 7 Line Breaks 3

11. James Lowe – 7.5

Lowe’s kicking game was a highlight, with Leinster frequently getting the better of the kick-tennis exchanges with Brice Dulin-less La Rochelle. Showed he is still one of the most dangerous carriers of the ball 10 metres out from the try line.

12. Jamie Osborne – 7

A solid performance from Osborne who generally defended well and tried to spark his side with some powerful charges up the centre. He found the occasional gap but his passing game and vision are still a work on. Kicked well too.

13. Robbie Henshaw – 7

Henshaw put in a hard shift in midfield, defending well. Occasionally punched holes in La Rochelle’s centre pairing of Jonathan Danty and Ulupano Seuteni, even if line breaks were in short supply.

14. Jordan Larmour – 7

A 13th-minute strip turnover was impressive and he had moments where his trademark elusiveness shone. That said, was more often than not well contained by La Rochelle’s organized defence, who read him well.

Match Summary 3 Penalty Goals 2 5 Tries 1 3 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 109 Carries 108 7 Line Breaks 3 5 Turnovers Lost 12 5 Turnovers Won 1

15. Ciaran Frawley – 7

A late call-up for Keenan, Frawley stepped up impressively, playing a crucial role with his solid defence and smart offensive choices. His 50th-minute shoot-out tackle on Teddy Thomas may have been a sliding-doors moment for La Rochelle. Was on the receiving end of some unmerciful hits.

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Ronan Kelleher – 7

Brought energy and impact off the bench, particularly in the loose where he challenged La Rochelle’s tired defenders.

17. Michael Milne – 7

Worked hard around the park, with more than a handful of positive contributions.

18. Michael Alaalatoa – 6

Provided continuity in the scrums when he came on, even if he didn’t offer a hell of a lot in the loose.

19. Ross Molony – 5

Didn’t have a huge impact on proceeding, with the game pretty much wrapped up when he came on.

20. Jack Conan – 7

Leinster’s very own one-man ‘Bomb Squad’, he made his presence felt with powerful runs and solid defence, even if it was a brief cameo.

Turnovers 5 Turnovers Won 1 5 Turnovers Lost 12

21. Luke McGrath – NA

Not on long enough to rate.

22. Harry Byrne – 6.5

24-year-old man Byrne had limited time but managed a couple of tidy plays, showing promise in the brief outing.

23. Josh van der Flier – 7.5

Finding himself in the extremely rare position of bench warming, Van der Flier was exceptional when he entered the fray, making key tackles and bursts that reinvigorated Leinster’s challenge.