Leicester heap more misery on Saracens amid Owen Farrell bombshell report

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
14 - 22
FT
3 - 24
FT
20 - 29
FT
18 - 20
FT
36 - 42
FT
19 - 10
FT
14 - 14
FT
24 - 23
FT
27 - 12
FT
34 - 30
FT
45 - 0
FT
Today
07:30
Today
10:00
Today
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland

2

'I know England are speaking about him and he is on their radar'

3

Racing 92 swiftly issue veiled statement regarding Owen Farrell deal

4

The 'mega' thing Sale love about 19-year-old prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour

5

Why Smith needs a bodyguard and a footballer to thrive for England

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mick Cleary: 'No team wins without a sense of itself. No team prospers without a good bit of fight in it.'

Steve Borthwick has tweaked his coaching team ahead of the 2024 Six Nations, emboldened by a strong showing in France

Gallagher Premiership News

Leicester stick with Bok-style bench as Pollard starts versus Farrell

Doncaster Knights sign ex-England U20 seccond row Charlie Beckett

Harlequins strike early to land bonus-point win at Newcastle

Bristol hold on as late yellow card costs Sale

More Gallagher Premiership More News

Trending Video

Relive Ireland's grand slam winning performnace | The Breakdown

The Breakdown brings you highlights from Ireland's win over England that secured them the 2023 Six Nations title.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

The most hotly contested jerseys in Super Rugby Pacific 2024
C
Carlin 3 hours ago

The Crusaders also have Owen Franks to add to their prop stocks. That’s 5 former or current All Black props in their squad. I would go with Joe Moody and Fletcher Newell to start with with. Moody will be relatively fresh after some injury lay-offs and has a large amount of experience. Newell is a good in general play and is handy at set piece.

Go to comments More News
Quade Cooper return marred after just 11 minutes
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 3 hours ago

Quade is a boofhead. Like little Nigel here

Go to comments More News
Gallagher Premiership

Leicester heap more misery on Saracens amid Owen Farrell bombshell report

By PA
Owen Farrell - PA

Saracens’ torrid weekend that began with revelations over Owen Farrell’s possible move to Racing 92 continued with a 19-10 Gallagher Premiership defeat at Leicester.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farrell’s champions struggled on a hard-fought afternoon in the East Midlands with the England captain powerless to prevent a third league defeat in four matches.

News he has been in talks with Racing 92 over joining the Top 14 leaders next season emerged on Friday, sending shockwaves through Saracens and the Premiership even if an agreement has yet to be reached.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Farrell is England’s biggest star who has spent 15 years at StoneX Stadium, but a move to Paris would make him ineligible for the national side and land another blow on the credibility of a competition experiencing an exodus of players across the Channel.

If he does head to the French capital, on recent evidence he will be departing a troubled Saracens with their latest loss registering a fifth Premiership defeat of the season – their total for the whole of the 2022-23 campaign.

Errors by the 32-year-old contributed to two of Leicester’s three tries but Tigers also made life difficult for the visitors, their determination stamped all over an impressive display.

Owen Farrell Saracens
Owen Farrell has been linked to Racing 92 – PA
ADVERTISEMENT

Farrell’s early contributions were with the boot when stationed deep inside his own half as Saracens faced an early onslaught from the hosts, but in the 12th minute he made a significant blunder.

Flinging out a pass intended for Elliot Daly, the ball was instead picked off by centre Dan Kelly who cantered over for the opening try.

Saracens hit back with a long-range try inspired by Daly’s athleticism that was finished by Tom Parton and, having landed the conversion, the England fly-half delivered successive pinpoint kicks that forced Leicester to scramble.

Having nudged Saracens five points ahead with a penalty, he then dropped a simple pass and kicked a ball straight into touch, inviting Tigers to attack from the edge of the 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

With waves of Leicester runners building pressure, the visiting defence cracked with Matt Rogerson crashing over to open a 12-10 lead.

Kelly had a second try in which he outhustled Daly controversially chalked off and the frantic pace continued into the second half with both sides going close to scoring.

Leicester turned down three routine points in favour of going for the corner and they began hammering away at the whitewash, gaining the advantage of Maro Itoje’s departure to the sin-bin for not retreating 10 metres.

Saracens’ scrum was stood up and, with the white shirts buckling before the repeated attacks, quick hands delivered the key moment with Harry Simmons finishing in the right corner.

Leicester now had the cushion to close out the game and they did this in solid fashion to leave the visitors positioned in sixth place in the table.

Related

Mark McCall addresses speculation Owen Farrell is off to Racing 92

The England skipper, who is on a Test rugby sabbatical following the recent Rugby World Cup, is out of contract at the London club at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Racing 92 swiftly issue veiled statement regarding reported Owen Farrell signing Racing 92 swiftly issue veiled statement regarding Owen Farrell deal
Search