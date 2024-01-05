Mark McCall addresses speculation Owen Farrell is off to Racing 92

Saracens boss Mark McCall has responded to the speculation in the French media that Owen Farrell is reportedly “very close” to committing to a two-year deal with Racing 92.

The England skipper, who is on a Test rugby sabbatical following the recent Rugby World Cup, is out of contract at the London club at the end of the 2023/24 season and was linked on Friday with a switch to Stuart Lancaster’s Parisians instead of accepting a renewed deal at Saracens and remaining available for international selection next season.

Saracens were away to Leicester on Saturday in the Gallagher Premiership and before the game kicked off at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, McCall was asked by TNT Sports to give his take on the club-future speculation now surrounding Farrell.

“I understand why you need to ask me the question but you also know that I can’t answer it,” he said. “Our club, like all clubs, don’t deal in or talk about speculation and we won’t be talking about this one.”

Asked if Farrell – or others – went to France, would he understand, McCall added: “There are always two different cases. Obviously, there is a real need to keep the young talent playing in the Premiership and the rule that means have got to be in the Premiership to play for England is a really important rule. I can understand when players who have had long careers at one club why they want to experience something different.

The Farrell-related questions ended with McCall was asked if players become better by playing in the French Top 14.

“It depends on who you talk to. Some people have had some great experiences and some have had some terrible experiences but there are a lot of good things going on in the Premiership – we shouldn’t be talking the Premiership down. There are a lot of good clubs.

“We are in the middle of a transition, to be honest, and we have some players who have been at the club for a long time and who are nearing the end of the careers and we want to send them off with a bang.”