5:58am, 10 October 2020

Racing will start just three players against Toulouse in the Top 14 on Saturday night who were in the XV that dethroned defending champions Saracens in the Champions Cup semi-finals a fortnight ago in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Parisian club’s Top 14 match at La Rochelle was postponed last weekend due to nine unnamed players testing positive for Covid-19 in the days after their last-four European game.

However, it’s believed the outbreak has been stifled and there is no threat to Racing’s participation in next Saturday’s Champions Cup final versus Exeter in Bristol.

Racing’s Simon Zebo on his relationship with Ireland rugby, the Champions Cup final and his infamous 2013 Lions fine

The Racing squad has entered a bubble in a Parisian hotel and will fly to England on a charter flight from a small airport rather than Charles de Gaulle to minimise their contact with the public at large.

For the Top 14 game against Toulouse, Teddy Thomas, Olivier Klemenczak and Donnacha Ryan are the three repeat Racing starters from the win over Saracens.

"He is a quality dude, a quality person" – @simonzebo talked Andy Farrell, Ireland, Champions Cup and his infamous 2013 Lions forfeit on the new RugbyPass Offload show he is hosting with Dylan Hartley, Jamie Roberts and Ryan Wilson ?

https://t.co/O7l6izUc1F — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) October 8, 2020

Teddy Baubigny, Boris Palu, Maxime Machenaud, Antoine Gibert and Francois-Trinh Duc, who were replacements against the London club, are all promoted to the starting XV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two further European starters, Camille Chat and Dominic Bird, are chosen on the bench where they are joined by Hassane Kolingar and Fabien Sanconnie, two subs from the semi-final.

It means that twelve of the 23 that faces Saracens are on league duty, with the likes of Finn Russell, Virimi Vakatawa and Simon Zebo all wrapped up ahead of next week’s European decider.

So cautious are Racing about their preparations that players not in the matchday 23 to face Toulouse will not even attend the match and will instead watch from the team hotel.

With France on red alert due to increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases, the number of fans allowed attend is also restricted to 1,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s heartbreaking for the club and the players,” read a club statement, “but we are counting on all of your support for this game and hope that the situation improves in the coming weeks.”

“As rugby clubs around the country we are probably in our most dangerous period – and I include us in that” – The feeling from Exeter as the 2019/20 season comes down to the wire in England and Europe with instances of Covid-19 on the rise at large https://t.co/YWu90Lb0tk — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) October 8, 2020