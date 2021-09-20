Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Gallagher Premiership    

Joe Marler calls for 4G pitch ban

By Paul Smith
(Photo by Dan Mullan/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Joe Marler has reignited the debate surrounding artificial pitches following Harlequins’ season opener at Newcastle.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent seasons a number of pundits, current and former players have pointed the finger of suspicion when players have suffered knee injuries while performing on 3G and 4G surfaces.

Perhaps the highest profile of these injuries hit Wasps and England flanker Jack Willis during a 2018 Gallagher Premiership semi-final against Saracens at Barnet’s Allianz Park.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Mike Brown’s young player of the season

And the veteran England prop has now weighed into the debate with the simplest possible Twitter post that reads: “Ban 4G pitches.”

Marler’s tweet soon drew a range of responses, many of which supported his viewpoint. One of these came from Exeter and England centre Henry Slade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another Exeter Chief, Jack Nowell, retweeted Marler’s post as did Aussie star Adam Ashley-Cooper.

And former Scotland second row Jim Hamilton, for whom the artificial pitch at Saracens was home between 2014 and 2017, endorsed Marler’s view.

Marler also received support from the swimming world when former Olympian Sharron Davies waded in on behalf of her rugby-playing son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kingston Park is one of four grounds in the Gallagher Premiership where top flight rugby is played on an artificial surface.

Worcester Warriors’ Sixways home and Saracens’ recently-renamed StoneX Stadium both replaced their grass pitches some time ago, while Gloucester this summer laid a 4G surface to supercede the traditionally boggy Kingsholm playing surface.

Championship clubs Ealing Trailfinders and Coventry also both play on 4G pitches while a number of other grounds – including Wasps’ Coventry Building Society Arena – have a hybrid surface which combines grass with artificial fibres.

The RFU have also installed synthetic surfaces in a range of community clubs across England with the objective of getting more rugby played in all weathers.

These are also important revenue generators for clubs where floodlights allow seven-day use throughout the year.
Few of the critics of 4G pitches believe there are injury issues below elite level, and Hamilton went on to call for wider availability of pitches in Scotland and within age-group rugby.

“Minis and Juniors is a completely different situation,” he tweeted. “They absolutely need more. Scotland need a load more.”

Recognising Scott Barrett’s rise into locking royalty Scott Barrett may be the least appreciated player in the All Blacks, but also one of the most important. Gregor Paul Unrelenting attack the trump card for All Blacks Accuracy - on attack, and from the tee - was the deciding factor in who emerged successful over the weekend. Patrick McKendry Never doubt a wounded All Blacks No 10 Beauden Barrett, despite what some may suggest, is not done with being the All Blacks' first-choice pivot just yet. Gregor Paul Deciphering Ian Foster’s plans for the outside backs The All Blacks have themselves a huge selection headache in the outside backs. Patrick McKendry Anton Lienert-Brown following in footsteps of Conrad Smith Analysis: The All Blacks aren't likely to again rely on an out-of-position centre at the next World Cup. Nick Bishop

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Gallagher Premiership    

Joe Marler calls for 4G pitch ban

Search