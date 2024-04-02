James Slipper named to become most-capped Australian in Super Rugby history

Wallabies veteran James Slipper is set to surpass former Brumbies hooker Stephen Moore as the most-capped Australian in Super Rugby history after being named to take on the NSW Waratahs in Canberra on Saturday.

Slipper, 34, is set to pack down in the starting front row along with Billy Pollard and Sosefo Kautai in what will be his 178th appearance in the prestigious southern hemisphere rugby competition.

Australian international Darcy Swain and Nick Frost will link up as the locks, while Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper and Charlie Cale make up one of the most in-form backrow trios in Super Rugby Pacific.

Halfback Ryan Lonergan will lead an unchanged backline into battle at Canberra’s GIO Stadium, with Noah Lolesio Tamati Tua and Hudson Creighton all retaining their spots in playmaking roles.



Speedster Corey Toole and New Zealand-born Ollie Sapsford will take their place on the wings, while Tom Wright will look to continue his purple patch of form against one of the Brumbies’ greatest rivals.

With the Brumbies currently sitting in third place on the Super Rugby Pacific standings behind the undefeated Hurricanes and in-form Blues, a win this weekend seems vital.

The Australian derby at Canberra’s GIO Stadium is scheduled to get underway at 7:35 pm AEDT on Saturday evening.

Brumbies team to take on NSW Waratahs

James Slipper Billy Pollard Sosefo Kautai Darcy Swain Nick Frost Rob Valetini Tom Hooper Charlie Cale Ryan Lonergan Noah Lolesio Corey Toole Tamati Tua Hudson Creighton Ollie Sapsford Tom Wright

Replacements