Italy player ratings vs England | 2024 Guinness Six Nations
Italy started their Guinness Six Nations campaign with a loss, but there are plenty of positives that new head coach Gonzalo Quesada can take from the performance in Rome.
Seeing as in their last two performances the hosts had shipped a combined 156 points against France and the All Blacks, this was a drastic improvement.
Italy led at half-time, and though they could not hold on to record a first ever win over England, Quesada will be optimistic after his first game in charge.
Here’s how the players rated:
15. Tommaso Allan – 6
Dealt with England’s aerial attack well, even if he did have to wear a few big hits in doing so. Finished off a lovely move for Italy’s second try and kicked well enough, although missed a crucial penalty in the second-half when his side wanted to claw their way back into the game.
14. Lorenzo Pani – 4
Saw very little action and simply could not get himself into the game while on the field.
13. Juan Ignacio Brex – 7
Carved through a ragged English defence and then offloaded well to create Italy’s first try, and played a vital role in the Azzurri’s second, linking up with Paolo Garbisi in the midfield to bamboozle England’s defence.
12. Tommaso Menoncello – 6
A strong ball-carrying presence in the midfield and solid in defence, including a display of sensational strength to repel Tommy Freeman in the first-half when the England wing came very close to powering over the line. Did, however, slip off a tackle on Alex Mitchell in the second-half, which allowed the Englishman to dart over and his side take the lead.
11. Monty Ioane – 7
Richly rewarded late on with a try following a display where he may not have seen the ball on his wing a lot, but went hunting and put in a lot of effort. Showed a strong fend for the try and pace to go with it.
10. Paolo Garbisi – 6
Managed the game well in the first-half- left England’s defence in tatters for Italy’s second try with a simple loop. Was not gifted the luxury of space and time in the second-half as he was in the first, and found himself under a lot more pressure.
9. Alessandro Garbisi – 5
Was on hand to score Italy’s opener in Dupont-esque fashion but completely missed Freeman’s peach of a line in England’s opening try, drifting away to open a gap for the Northampton Saints wing to step into.
1. Danilo Fischetti – 5
A busy performance defensively from the prop.
2. Gianmarco Lucchesi – 4
Will have nightmares of the extended arms of Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum at the lineout when he goes to bed as his throwing was put under serious pressure. Was leading the match for tackles when he left the field after 50 minutes, but was otherwise fairly ill-disciplined, including a penalty within seconds of the match starting.
3. Pietro Ceccarelli – 4
Went off early in the second-half after what was a quiet display at best. Did not pose much of a threat to England in any department and was at fault for a first-half penalty attempt at goal.
4. Niccolò Cannone – 4
Was outworked by plenty of his teammates in the pack.
5. Federico Ruzza – 5
Threw his weight around at the breakdown to disrupt England and tackled well, but offered very little with ball in hand.
6. Sebastian Negri – 7
Was Italy’s go-to man in terms of carries in the tight, and added to his performance with plenty of tackles during the hour he was on the field
7. Michele Lamaro – 5
A display that was tarnished by a late yellow card, but it was a typically productive performance that many have come expect from the Italy captain.
8. Lorenzo Cannone – 6
Left the field after England had just taken the lead in the second-half but was instrumental to their strong first-half display. Yes, was penalised for England’s first three points, but won his own breakdown penalty too. Put in a strong defensive shift and assisted the opening try of the match.
Replacements:
16. Giacomo Nicotera – 5
Injected energy off the bench but was unable to make a significant impact in the closing quarters.
17. Mirco Spagnolo – 5
Came on when Italy’s scrum was starting to look like it could buckle, but shored things up well.
18. Giosuè Zilocchi – 5
Penalised at the scrum soon after coming on, but did redeem himself with two penalties of his own. .
19. Andrea Zambonin – 4
Had too little time to make a real difference.
20. Alessandro Izekor – 5
A promising future for the flanker on debut, albeit did not really show what he is capable of with his cameo.
21. Manuel Zuliani – 5
Could not provide the same impetus as Lorenzo Cannone after replacing him early in the second-half.
22. Stephen Varney – 5
Tasked with turning things around for Italy in the final stages, he did inject some tempo at points.
23. Federico Mori – 4
Not a huge amount of action on his wing at the end, although did come close to scoring.
Comments on RugbyPass
Freeman has been a great test player for almost 2 years now. Its just a shame that he wasn’t actually getting selected for most of that time!4 Go to comments
For goodness sake Wales grow some nuts and get a Welsh coach. You’re pathetic.2 Go to comments
Some thoughts on the England backs… Dingwall was non-existent, good premiership player but not a test player. Finn Smith looked to have much more time on the ball than Ford, he should have started alongside Mitchell. Freeman looked excellent now that he's been given a license to roam. He's a big guy with good pace but by international standards he's not an out and out finisher. His game awareness and skill levels are top notch, he's a very complete rugby player who's wasted sat on the wing. Let's hope England can continue to make use of him. Slade looks absolute class with ball in hand, reads the game so well and creates space for others with his outside swerve and exquisite timing on his passes. England don't get the best out of him. Daly was a makeshift winger in his prime and he ain't in his prime anymore. Three outside centres on the pitch is excessive. Steward is Steward. He's got a trick, he does it better than anyone else in the world. He doesn't do much else and struggles to defend in the wide channels due to a lack of pace. Mitchell was ok, he looks like a good player, begrudgingly playing to orders.4 Go to comments
having watched the games in the first round, I would be much surprised if the Irish wouldn’t win another Six Nations …… just that England has quite some history in getting far, whilst being ‘unconvincing’1 Go to comments
Will be great to see him out there again after that stinking injury.1 Go to comments
Haibo!3 Go to comments
Well.3 Go to comments
England man here. Funny how you say England “collapsed” in the final 15. Never one to give credit to the boks are you. In truth, our boys were crushed in the scrum and outplayed completely in that final quarter.13 Go to comments
Tony in RSA to recruit Pacific Islanders to the boks…mana5 Go to comments
Always amusing and entertaining when the clueless D4 lads get a rugby column and spew utter clueless tripe. Ian is very much one of those lads.2 Go to comments
Een twee drie. My point exactly. You have to have an attacking plan . You then pick attacking minded players. Farrell was terrific for Sarries and won loads of titles. Yet he was played out of position to put a 10 in who was anything but and was at the bottom of the league and in danger of being relegated . England have bad form in failing to pick the best players . Simmonds, Alex Goode. Cipriani etc When things dont work and you keep losing , change the team. .Youngs,ford,farrell ,tuilagi and Billy at 8 were in the team win or lose. Ireland yesterday were fantastic . Brilliantly coached and had an all round game. Kick when it was needed but off they went when an opportunity came . Ford either kicks, passes short to the poor centre who immediately gets hammered ,thanks george, or does a pass and run round the back . He is as predictable as hell and the defence just line up the next player to him . Maybe the team just needs a better coach and the selection is fine . We will see in a couple of hours. I hope to eat my words13 Go to comments
The France 6N win now makes Ireland the heavy favourites to win RWC2027 too. So AH-MAY-ZING, so AH-MAY-ZING zom-om-bee zom-om-bee zom-om-bee-bee-bee-bee-beeeee . . .8 Go to comments
What a wonderful game to watch. Ireland were immense, Crowley settled in nicely at 10 the longer the game went on. Don't write France off yet, they'll be back and will still be hard to beat this year.1 Go to comments
Dupond here DuPont there, I think Les Bleues should have enough talent to side a competitive team …. pretty disappointing display yesterday …. Ireland on a about the same level as in their QF loss against the All Blacks (nowhere near the clinical brilliance as in the pool games vs Boks or Scotland), but that was enough to destroy an uneven France33 Go to comments
This one’s tough to call. Let’s have a look at games played since 1991… 😳3 Go to comments
Seems like Ireland has a future after Sexton, but france seem to not spark without Du pont? They will need to work in that, what happens if he gets badly injured before a world cup or something33 Go to comments
Surprised there's no mention of Jac Morgan. Wonderful player in an average side with Wales.3 Go to comments
Various rules are being tried in the 6N to “speed up the game”. World rugby is on it. For like the last 30 years. I’d focus on coaching against high tackles and mastering the current rules before pushing to make other changes. Stoppages for high tackles, getting yellows and reds, slows the game down and ruins the tempo of the game. Also, costs you games. In England, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has introduced a mandating that all tackles must be made at the waist and below. Similarly, South Africa has implemented tackle safety law changes for school and club rugby. These adjustments specify that tackles in open play must be made at the base of the sternum or below. The changes also address the actions of the ball carrier in open play, specifying a “safe zone” between the sternum and mid-thigh accessible to the tackler and prohibiting the ball carrier from entering contact headfirst with the body fully bent and horizontal.3 Go to comments
Gordon…….”Give him the back-up he knows he can rely on. Give him a club with a chance of winning something, and coaches who know how to maximise his growth.” I first read your article this morning, Nick. I had just finished watching that incredible game down in Marseilles, where another young 10, Jack Crowley, had played his part, not always perfect, in what is probably Ireland’s greatest win over France. As I read your words on Carter Gordon, I thought of the pathway this young player has followed, compared to that of Jack Crowley. Crowley, born in Innishannon in West Cork, has always had a strong system to guide him in the game of rugby. First Bandon Rugby Club, then Bandon Grammar School, and into senior rugby with with Cork Constitution, one of Munster and Ireland’s great clubs. From there he moved into the Munster professional system. Thus he has always had “…….the back-up he knows he can rely on. ……..a club with a chance of winning something, and coaches who know how to maximise his growth.” Especially the latter ! Carter Gordon’s path is less easy to research from my laptop. He was born, like Crowley, in a small rural town, Nambour, a sugar town in Qld. Gordon says in one peice I found “ And like from a young age, with my old man, my family, my little brother plays Australia Under 20s … we’re a Rugby-mad household. And playing professionally was always a goal as a kid. I’ve never really got into rugby league or AFL or anything like that. I played some touch on the side and some summer sports.” He did finish his schooling at the powerful Brisbane Boys College, where he would have had top class coaching. Post school Gordon played for the Wests club in Brisbane, had some time training with the Qld. Reds, and then on to the Rebels in Melbourne. So Gordon’s path has been very different to that of Jack Crowley. But for this year at least, if Gordon is selected in the WB’s squad, he will come under the influence of a world class coach, Joe Schmidt, and without doubt, a very strong coaching team. At 22, Gordon is two years younger than Crowley. I wonder if at 24 years of age, Carter Gordon and Jack Crowley will face each other playing for their countries ? I hope so !21 Go to comments
Great start to test rugby for the year. Well done Ireland. Another GS in the making.1 Go to comments