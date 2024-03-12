Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
23 - 29
FT
21 - 23
FT
32 - 32
FT
U20
47 - 14
FT
U20
57 - 24
FT
20 - 10
FT
22 - 19
FT
29 - 21
FT
25 - 19
FT
31 - 29
FT
23 - 22
FT
24 - 45
FT
Friday
02:05
Friday
04:35
Friday
07:00
Friday
15:00
U20
Friday
15:30
U20
Friday
16:00
U20
Friday
23:35
International

Irish-born Green Bay Packers ace’s advice for NFL hopeful Louis Rees-Zammit

By Finn Morton
Louis Rees Zammit of Wales and Daniel Whelan of the Green Bay Packers. Photos by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images and Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The NFL is one of the most well-known sports leagues around the world. Pitting giant athletes up against almost Olympic-quality sprinters, American football is incredibly tough to master.

ADVERTISEMENT

As reported by the NCAA, less than 2% of collegiate athletes make the NFL. But one of rugby union’s own is looking to defy the odds by making an active American football roster.

Former Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit quit rugby with immediate effect earlier this year to pursue an opportunity with the NFL International Player Pathway program.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HSBC SVNS (@svnsseries)

Rees-Zammit, who played 32 Tests for Wales and also represented the British & Irish Lions, is training hard in the hopes of potentially making a 53-man NFL roster for the 2024 season.

As part of the intensive 10-week training program at the IMG Academy, the Welshman will try out in front of NFL scouts on March 20 at the University of South Florida.

While that day is rapidly approaching, Ireland-born Green Bay Packers punter Daniel Whelan has shared some advice for Rees-Zammit as the Welshman looks to make his NFL dream a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d say watch as much film as you can. You just learn from everyone that’s better than you so you can get to their level,” Whelan told RugbyPass & SVNS Series.

“Practice, understand the game – it’s a whole different game so different mentality, different mental state.

“If you figure all that out, I feel like you’ll be solid.”

Related

‘Lit a fire’: Dropped All Black Hoskins Sotutu’s secret to stunning form

Hoskins Sotutu has returned to the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific with a vengeance this season after missing out on representative honours last year.

Read Now

Enniskerry-born punter Daniel Whelan is one of the lucky few who have worked hard behind the scenes before receiving the opportunity to become an active NFL player.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whelan, 25, is the starting punter for an iconic sporting franchise, the Green Bay Packers. For background, the Packers became the first team to win a Super Bowl almost 60 years ago, and they went back-to-back the following season.

There’s a waiting list to become a season ticket holder at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field. That’s just how seriously this NFL-mad region in Wisconsin takes their American football.

But well before he was picked up by the New Orleans Saints in 2022, and later went to the Green Bay Packers via a stint in the XFL, Whelan was a young fly-half in Dublin.

“I grew up playing rugby, that was my favourite sport. I played fly-half so I kicked all the time when I was 13,” Whelan said.

“Then my mum got a new job in Palm Springs which is two hours from LA. It’s also 130 degrees most of the time so a big climate change for me.

“Then, about two years into high school, the head football coach asked me to try out for kicker because he saw me playing soccer.

“Just transitioned and completely left football in the dust and picked up American football and just started punting and kept continuously working on my craft for at least seven, eight more years until I got to Green Bay.”

Whelan watched on at Los Angeles’ Dignity Health Sports Park as Ireland recorded a stunning upset win over SVNS Series front-runners Argentina at SVNS LAX.

The NFL special teams ace then walked down to the changing rooms alongside former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year Terry Kennedy before meeting the Ireland squad.

After soaking up the atmosphere at the American venue, and well before flying back to Ireland to watch one of their Six Nations contests, Whelan was put on the spot.

Asked to pick a Green Bay Packers teammate who could successfully make the switch to rugby union, be that SVNS or 15s, Whelan named three genuine superstars.

“I’d say Aaron Jones and Keisean Nixon and probably AJ Dillon.

“They’re quick, agile.

“AJ, he’s a tank so I think they’d pan out pretty well playing rugby.”

Nixon and Dillon are among the most well-known players on the Packers’ roster, and the same could be said for Aaron Jones last season.

But as of six hours ago at the time of writing, Jones has been released by the Green Bay Packers and is currently a free agent.

Recommended

‘I love that guy’: Australians react to Julian Savea’s ‘unreal’ try record

Why ex-Wallaby had ‘bad feeling’ Tahs would struggle late vs. Highlanders

Crumbling Crusaders: 'I reckon they need to have a mini emergency meeting'

Chiefs may no longer be SRP favourites after underdog Reds’ famous upset

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Cadan Murley | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Life on Tour: 5

The Breakfast Show | Episode 5

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Portugal v Spain | Full Match Replay

Beyond 80 | Episode 3

Japan Rugby League One | Bravelupus v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show | Guinness Six Nations | England v Scotland

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

2

Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

3

Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland

4

England player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

5

Cameron Woki walkout fuels speculation around French unrest

6

Things get awkward as Warren Gatland walks out of interview

7

Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

8

Borthwick: Clash with Farrell and what pleased him most about England

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'What England were missing was what they produced big time on Saturday – a statement victory'

Steve Borthwick finally has a performance and result to build upon as Twickenham erupts, but it must not be a one-off

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'England are in need of another resurrection act.'

Steve Borthwick's men are expected to be another bump in the road on Ireland's triumphant path to the Grand Slam, can they spring a surprise?

FEATURE

Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned?

England have recruited a glut of coaches who tasted World Cup success with the Springboks but the golden touch is yet to rub off

Comments on RugbyPass

L
Liam 3 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

The irish pundits are hilarious. The worst thing in the world was english or AB or saffa “arrogance” for them but now they double down and are so much more insufferable, and they don't even have the results to back the cheques they write, WC results lol.

28 Go to comments
L
Liam 3 hours ago
Should England receive medals for beating Ireland

Quarterfinal

39 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 4 hours ago
Conor Murray under fire from fans for 'terrible, terrible' call

In my view, the best option was ball back to Lowe and a kick into the England 22. At worst first tackle is made in their half near half way…that is if they run it back. If they kick high and contestable, that at worst is short of the Ireland 10 m line. Murray is an ageing star player of yesteryear, and I would be playing Craig Casey by now, off the bench. His pass is the best of any of Ireland’s top three in the position, and he is a very good all round player. His size compared to murray is of low significance.

3 Go to comments
J
Jay 8 hours ago
Chiefs vs Fijian Drua | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Soko Na Druaaa!!🛶🔥🇫🇯

1 Go to comments
M
Michael 8 hours ago
Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Alas, Sir Clive has become a broken record. I remember him being spikey with the press, and indeed, downright offensive about his employer. The words pot and kettle spring to mind.

9 Go to comments
R
Rugby 11 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

well done Nic, England could very well win the 6 nations. Great thoughts about the upset over Ireland. Felix was key I think. Against the bokke in RWC, when they were ahead in that raining game, they should have clipped through one or 2 more drop goal attempts ( as they did v the Pumas). that would have been the game. they chose to defend. they could have won that game.

62 Go to comments
H
Hector 12 hours ago
Hamish Watson one of three released by Scotland after Italy loss

As spectators we can only generally go on what we see on the pitch - we aren’t privvy to what goes on at training camp. That said, not using Watson this year has surprised me given his performances for Edinburgh recently. Ritchie and Darge, fantastic players though they are, just haven’t fired in this championship and I wonder if the inclusion of Watson might have helped steady the ship a bit on Saturday past.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 12 hours ago
Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time

Correct. Twickie doubleheader w Fiji vs Babas. Good value at Twickenham. Never thought I'd say that. Spend savings on beer

6 Go to comments
J
Jon 12 hours ago
Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time

Not much to do in Durbs or Pretoria. Should be good games

6 Go to comments
J
Jerry 12 hours ago
Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Seems like the players aren't the only ones sensitive about criticism 😀

9 Go to comments
B
Bosco 12 hours ago
Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

We would not have lost if our most experienced player and Captain had not got himself sent off for his stupid and deliberate foul in the ruck

11 Go to comments
N
Neale 12 hours ago
Harlequins' last ditch bid to gazump Leicester for Izaia Perese

Great news for English rugby… NOT!

1 Go to comments
J
J Marc 12 hours ago
France call-up Irish qualified Munster star into Six Nations squad

He will be at home thursday morning.

3 Go to comments
J
Jon 13 hours ago
Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

‘why didn't you play me son?’. ‘because I wanted to win.’

11 Go to comments
J
Jon 13 hours ago
Dr Rassie Erasmus? Springboks guru honoured in SA

8-0 bench split…

4 Go to comments
C
Coach 13 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'What England were missing was what they produced big time on Saturday – a statement victory'

Last NINE Games played by Ireland who won 7 out of 9. Strangely South Africa have won 8 out of 9. Weird this stat…

7 Go to comments
M
Michael 14 hours ago
France call-up Irish qualified Munster star into Six Nations squad

Excellent prospect. McCloskey, AKI And Henshaw are the other side of 30. Ireland need a new centre or 2. Ireland's loss France's gain.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 15 hours ago
Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time

Am i right in saying Wales are plating Boks in June? England have exposed a few weaknesses in Ireland which they will need to shore up. Farrell needs to start Baird against Scotland, drop Murray from the squad. Ringrose, Hanson back and that will be a formidable team. I think 1-1 will be good for Ireland. Would be great to have these matches twice in 4 year cycle. Good on SA for including Portugal.

6 Go to comments
C
Charles 15 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

There is a tournament which decides the best team in the world and it’s not called the six nations. If everyone doesn’t like it then let’s invent another one that we do like and use that as the benchmark.

47 Go to comments
T
Turlough 16 hours ago
Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Ben Earl and the England team used media commentary to unify (they are saying you are sh1t, whatcha gonna do about it?). You want a grievance common to all players to create a collective purpose. Maybe the sense of grievance was so acute (eg Borthwick's observation about the jersey weighing heavy V Scotland= media were hurting team) he could not help himself. Media might think twice now or might feel they owe Earl some revenge later. Not enough info for Lord McDuck to judge Earl.

9 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland
Search