11:20am, 20 July 2020

The IRFU have confirmed that the second round of PCR testing at Connacht and Ulster Rugby has produced zero positive results. The latest batch of results means that there has been no positive tests reported from 407 tests across the four Irish provinces to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, staff and players at Connacht and Ulster have now been cleared to enter the next phase of their return to rugby programme, which includes a graduated return to contact training.

In total, 149 players and staff at Connacht and Ulster were tested on Wednesday, July 15.

Last month the first round of testing at the two provinces, where 118 players and staff were tested, had also returned zero positive results.

140 players and staff at Leinster and Munster were tested on June 18, with all testing negative.

Leinster and Munster will undergo their second round of PCR testing in the coming weeks, with both provinces currently on training breaks.

The latest results mean the provinces remain on track for the proposed resumption of the Guinness Pro14 next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin said, “The first tranche of the second round of PCR testing has been successfully completed. The players and staff will continue to undergo daily medical screening and assessment.

“Leinster and Munster will undergo their second testing round when they return from their mid pre-season breaks.”