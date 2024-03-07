Ireland explain 'freak' James Ryan injury, excluding Garry Ringrose

Andy Farrell has revealed how a “freak” training ground injury on Wednesday ruled James Ryan out of the Ireland selection for this Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations game away to England.

A round two starter versus Italy, the lock provided bench cover behind Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne in the wins over France and Wales and was expected to again be a replacement in London.

However, that plan was scuppered in midweek and Ryan’s place has now gone to the fit-again Iain Henderson.

That alteration is one of three changes to the Ireland bench outside of the selection of the fit-again Hugo Keenen to start at full-back in place of the deputising Ciaran Frawley.

Asked why Ryan was absent from the Ireland match day 23 teamsheet, Farrell explained: “He’s injured. He got injured yesterday in training.

“Just a freak accident really of just a reaction reaching out for a tackle that was non-contact and he has injured his bicep so he most likely, well he won’t be available for the remainder of this Six Nations.”

Switching to the return of Keenan, who had been battling a knee injury sustained on February 11 versus Italy, Farrell welcomed the No15 back with open arms. “It would be a boost for any side in world rugby,” he enthused.

“He is a world-class full-back, isn’t he? It is a testament to him – and it’s no shock to us – that he has been able to get himself back to this position to be involved this weekend as he has been unbelievably diligent over the last few weeks to make that happen.”

While there was good selection news for Keenan, the outlook was different for Garry Ringrose. A first-choice midfielder at the Rugby World Cup, he is finally over the shoulder injury that kept him sidelined from the Six Nations action in February.

Despite training fully this week, he has been unable to get into the midfield in place of either Robbie Henshaw or Bundee Aki. “He’s fit and he’s well. He has trained all week. He has done all the contact work necessary to be available.

“It’s just circumstances. Garry knows exactly that. I had a chat with him yesterday and he was smiling actually in the fact that it is just circumstances.

“He knows what I think about him as a rugby player and his comments to me was that he has been on the good side of circumstances so many times as a player as well. So he understands.”

With Frawley, the full-back versus Wales, named as this Saturday’s 23rd man, Stuart McCloskey missed out on a bench that has a six/two forwards/backs split. Aside from Henderson replacing Ryan, the other change to the reserve forwards sees Finlay Bealham take over from Oli Jager.

“Oli has got a bit of a niggle with his knee,” said Farell. “He played his first Test obviously (against Wales) and that was a big week for him. Finlay is unbelievably experienced and done really well for us in the past and he is really keen to get out there and show what he has got at Twickenham.”

Quizzed on his decision to stick with the six/two bench split, Farrell added: “It’s a bit of everything really, it’s where the squad’s at, where the individuals within the squad are at, and what benefits us against the opponent but more importantly for what is best for Ireland.

“We take each game on merit, who’s fit and who’s not because the whole time you guys see a fit squad on paper.

“But there is always something going on in the background with niggles or game time or who needs looking after or everyone could be 100 per cent fit and raring to go. That’s not always the case so you take each week, each day as it comes.”