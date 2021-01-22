Ireland centre Garry Ringrose will make his first start for Leinster since sustaining a jaw injury in the Heineken Champions Cup in December.
Ringrose hurt his jaw in a friendly fire incident with teammate Jimmy O’Brien in the game. The centre had broken his jaw two months earlier against Italy in the belated ending to the 2020 Guinness Six Nations.
It’s a welcome return for Ringrose, who will be eager to find form ahead of the Six Nations and the British and Irish Lions tour.
Robbie Henshaw is selected at inside centre with Ringrose winning his 80th cap outside him.
Johnny Sexton to captain the side from outhalf, with fellow Ireland teammate Hugo Keenan claims the full back jersey, with Jordan Larmour on the right-wing and Jimmy O’Brien on the left.
Sexton is joined by Luke McGrath in the half-backs. In the pack Cian Healy is joined by Seán Cronin and Andrew Porter in the front row.
Scott Fardy and James Ryan are selected behind them in the second row, while Rhys Ruddock, Will Connors and Caelan Doris complete the pack.
LEINSTER TEAM:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Jimmy O’Brien
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Andrew Porter
4. Scott Fardy
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Will Connors
8. Caelan Doris
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Ed Byrne
18. Tom Clarkson
19. Ross Molony
20. Jack Conan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Josh van der Flier
Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)
