7:41am, 22 January 2021

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose will make his first start for Leinster since sustaining a jaw injury in the Heineken Champions Cup in December.

Ringrose hurt his jaw in a friendly fire incident with teammate Jimmy O’Brien in the game. The centre had broken his jaw two months earlier against Italy in the belated ending to the 2020 Guinness Six Nations.

It’s a welcome return for Ringrose, who will be eager to find form ahead of the Six Nations and the British and Irish Lions tour.

Robbie Henshaw is selected at inside centre with Ringrose winning his 80th cap outside him.

Johnny Sexton to captain the side from outhalf, with fellow Ireland teammate Hugo Keenan claims the full back jersey, with Jordan Larmour on the right-wing and Jimmy O’Brien on the left.

Sexton is joined by Luke McGrath in the half-backs. In the pack Cian Healy is joined by Seán Cronin and Andrew Porter in the front row.

Scott Fardy and James Ryan are selected behind them in the second row, while Rhys Ruddock, Will Connors and Caelan Doris complete the pack.

LEINSTER TEAM:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Seán Cronin

3. Andrew Porter

4. Scott Fardy

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Will Connors

8. Caelan Doris

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Ed Byrne

18. Tom Clarkson

19. Ross Molony

20. Jack Conan

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Josh van der Flier

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)