Former Wales scrum-half Mike Phillips has taken what appears to be a good-natured swipe at Harlequins fullback Mike Brown on Twitter.

Brown is leaving Harlequins, his sole professional club to date, to join Gallagher Premiership rivals Newcastle Falcons. The 35-year-old, despite being one of the most decorated players in the club’s history, went public with the brutal nature of his exit from the club that he had given his professional life to.

In a frank interview earlier this month, Brown told the Daily Mail that he was left in tears after been cast aside by the club he joined back in 2005.

‘I chased the club for weeks about a new contract and, when they finally brought me in for a meeting, it lasted four minutes. Paul Gustard told me I had no future here and I was staring down the barrel of unemployment.”

‘It was one of the worst feelings of my life. I couldn’t get my head around it,” Brown told the Daily Mail. “It wasn’t like my legs have gone and I can’t get in the team any more. Earlier that week, Gussy had done an interview on the Rugby Pass website saying he wanted to reduce the age of the team. A few days later, I was gone. I never thought it would end that way.”

Showing no mercy, former Wales adversary Mike Phillips saw the funny side of the situation, posting to Twitter: “I think it’s disgusting how Harlequins have treated Mike Brown. The guy is a total legend! Good luck to him.”

Crucially, however, the picture attached to the tweet was Brown flailing on the ground as Alex Cuthbert runs by him to score a try in the Six Nations.

I think it’s disgusting how @Harlequins have treated @mikebrown_15 the guy is a total legend! Good luck to him ? pic.twitter.com/AzbCkE5KJs — Mike Phillips (@mikephillips009) April 18, 2021

Brown appeared to see the funny side, posting back a laughing emoji and a thumbs up.

????? — Mike Brown (@mikebrown_15) April 18, 2021

There were a lot of similarities in the playing style of both the players, with their ultra-aggressive, in-your-face style making them love or hate figures in the game, depending on where your allegiances lie.

