Veteran Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts has signed a new one-year Dragons deal. The 34-year-old has impressed since joining the Guinness PRO14 side, scoring four tries in 13 appearances for the Newport-based region.

Roberts, the RugbyPass Offload show co-host, told the Dragons website: “The season has felt quite disjointed, but I strongly believe we’re on an upward trajectory. The growth within the playing group has been evident and I’ve enjoyed sharing ideas and working under the current coaching group and Dean Ryan’s leadership.

“As we continue to grow our identity and strive to improve and become even more competitive, I’m delighted to be able to play my part for another season. My remit when I joined was not only to help develop and accelerate the growth of many of our younger players but more importantly to contribute the best version of myself on the playing field.

Dan Lydiate guests on RugbyPass Offload with Jamie Roberts and Dylan Hartley

“The nature of our environment has meant I’m enjoying my rugby and the enthusiasm of the group has certainly rubbed off and continues to drive my energy and love for playing. I feel as competitive as ever and certainly feel my body is in a good place to survive the impact of top-flight rugby for another season.”

Newport-born Roberts made his Test debut against Scotland in the 2008 Six Nations Championship and has won 94 Wales caps. The Cardiff product has also played in England, France and South Africa and was a key figure on the Lions tours of 2019 and 2013.

Dragons boss Ryan said: “We’re delighted that Jamie is going to be around for another year and that he can continue to make a big impact in our environment. “His form this season has been outstanding and he has been a catalyst for others to raise their game around him.

“His experience has also been invaluable in stabilising younger players in our squad and they can now continue to benefit from working closely with him.”

