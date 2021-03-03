3:34pm, 03 March 2021

Christina Mahon, Dylan Hartley and Jamie Roberts are joined on RugbyPass Offload – Episode 19 by Wales and Lions back row Dan Lydiate to review all the Guinness Six Nations action, including the controversial match between the Welsh and England in Cardiff.

The guys disagree on some of the refereeing decisions that happened at the Principality Stadium and Jamie sees a path to an unexpected Grand Slam for Wales now that they have won their first three matches in 2021.

RugbyPass Offload – Episode 19 also covers the fallout from the French team’s Covid blunder and what it should mean for the French team and the remainder of the tournament. Dan relives his favourite Lions memories and also talks about his experiences in France with Racing 92.

