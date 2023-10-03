Select Edition

Latest Comments

Fiji vs Portugal | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
M
Maoama 12 minutes ago

Smash them Fiji

Go to comments
'Putting his hand up': McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks' big win
J
Jen 20 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Go to comments
Rugby World Cup

'I can't say': The England question Danny Care refused to answer

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Danny Care was full of chat on Tuesday at Le Touquet-Paris-Plage. Hybrid club/country contracts, the physicality of Samoa, even watching Europe win golf’s Ryder Cup last weekend. The veteran scrum-half, though, pleaded the fifth when asked to choose which England out-half he prefers playing with.

Asked to compare and contrast the merits of George Ford, the official player of the match versus Argentina and Japan, and Owen Farrell, the skipper who returned to the No10 shirt against Chile, Care began: “They are very similar, very similar northern voices shouting at me.

“No, they are very similar players, very similar characters but they have got subtle differences I would say as well.

“If you looked at Owen recently he is big, he’s a big 10, so Owen will punch the line a little bit more. Both unbelievable operators, and the same with Marcus (Smith).

“With all three of them in there, whoever you throw the ball to are probably going to make a good decision off the back of what you have given them.

“Always talking, always wanting the ball, always commentating the whole way around, all three of them. We are very lucky to have all three. Whoever is there, it’s nice when there is more than one of them because you always have got someone who wants the ball.

“The connections they can bring together as well, it’s pretty unique. They have shown glimpses of that and hopefully we can show more of that.”

Which one do you prefer to play with Danny? “I can’t say that,” he chuckled. “I can’t say; I plead the fifth.”

