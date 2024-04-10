How NRL club fumbled a deal with multi-sport talent that sent him to Waratahs
Tane Edmed broke down during an emotional interview at Leichhardt Oval two years ago. After following in his father’s footsteps by playing at the venue in Sydney’s inner-west, Edmed fought back the tears after leading the Waratahs to a famous win over the Crusaders.
The then-21-year-old had played rugby league as a junior at the nearby Blackmore Oval, and Edmed’s father Steve represented the Balmain Tigers more than 130 times during a distinguished NRL career. There was plenty of meaning and reason behind the emotion Edmed showed that night.
Edmed became an overnight sensation on social media after displaying candid passion, pride and appreciation for what it meant to play in the sky blue jersey in front of family and friends. But the playmaker’s life and professional career could’ve been a lot different.
Tane Edmed’s post-game emotion at Leichardt Oval is everything here 🥹
Will the Waratahs secure another victory over the Crusaders in round 8?#SuperRugbyPacific pic.twitter.com/is8Ca0q1V2
— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) April 11, 2024
As a schoolboy, Edmed was “obsessed” with cricket. The multi-sport athlete had a final scholarship interview as an 11-year-old at Sydney’s prestigious Trinity Grammar School. Edmed went on to represent the school’s First XI as early as Year 9.
But then, rugby union came knocking.
“I just played league and cricket growing up and then was a massive, massive cricketer, I was obsessed. I love my cricket,” Edmed told RugbyPass last month.
“Kind of got into Trinity on the basis of cricket but I played a little bit of rugby and I was still a decent rugby player but it was mostly cricket.
“I got a bit bigger, a bit stronger in year 11 and then started to play some decent footy in year 12 and get picked in some rep stuff, and then the cricket fell by the wayside.
“I just started taking rugby and rugby league a lot more seriously. I got some good opportunities along the way and here I am I guess.”
Edmed showed signs of promise in rugby union. The young first five would go on to make New South Wales Schoolboys and the Australian Barbarians but appeared lost to the 15-player game at one point.
Before even playing a game in his senior year at Trinity Grammar, Edmed put pen to paper with the Wests Tigers U20s. But there was a problem.
The Tigers saw Edmed as a hooker/dummy half in rugby league, but the Sydneysider “wanted to play in the halves.” So, when Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs offered the teenager a deal, Edmed felt it was a “natural decision” to choose rugby over league.
“I guess that was before I got given some opportunities to kind of progress in union,” Edmed explained.
“Coming out of school I’d made New South Wales Schoolboys and Aussie seconds – Aussie Barbarians – and then got offered a contract from Rugby Australia and the Waratahs to do sevens and U20s for the Tahs.
“I was really enjoying my union, enjoying playing fly-half. I felt like the program at the Waratahs and Rugby Australia was a lot stronger than what was being offered by the 20s at Tigers.
“It was a natural decision for me to have a crack at union just because of the quality of the program I was going into and the fact that I was playing fly-half and really enjoying my rugby.”
After impressing with the prestigious Sydney club Randwick in colts, Edmed debuted for the NSW Waratahs on the 19th of February 2021 against arch-rivals the Queensland Reds.
Edmed played 25 minutes off the pine in the opening round of that Super Rugby AU season, and he played another nine matches off the bench across that competition and Super Rugby Trans-Tasman that year.
Former Junior Wallabies ace Will Harrison was seen as the preferred choice at the Sydney-based club for a while, but after receiving a maiden start against the Reds the following year, Edmed didn’t really look back.
Including Friday night’s blockbuster against the Crusaders –the same side the Tahs beat at Leichhardt Oval – Edmed has started 23 of his last 27 Waratahs matches as the team’s primary playmaker.
Playing against the Crusaders earlier this year, Edmed scored 17 points during an upset win over the defending champions at Melbourne’s AAMI Park. It’s no wonder the Waratah has been discussed as a potential Wallabies bolter in the race for the No. 10 jersey.
“I really try my best to not ignore it but I do my best to keep that out of my thinking,” Edmed explained.
“I don’t follow any rugby pages on social media and do my best not to look at any rugby articles because it’s interesting, you play one good game and people think you’re ready for the Wallabies and then the next week, someone plays good and they think they’re ready.
“I think it’s just all a bit much for me. I really do my best to try and not read into it at all.
“At the end of the day, if you’re getting wins for the Waratahs and you’re playing well then that will then that will look after itself – I guess that’s a bonus.”
Even with all this talk, Edmed’s father is still brought up quite often when talking about his son’s talent and potential as possibly a future Wallaby first five.
They didn’t even play the same sport, and for that, Steve Edmed “hated the fact that he comes up” from time to time, but Tane doesn’t see it that way.
“It didn’t come into my thinking, trying to get out of my dad’s shadow per say.
“But if anything it motivates me to do well because even though he hates it I kind of love it because he’s the reason I’m where I’m at today.
“It doesn’t bother me whatsoever when those comparisons are made because firstly, we didn’t really play a similar position – he was a prop and I’m a fly-half.
“It doesn’t really affect me at all. I actually kind of like it because I like hearing about him and it’s a testament to him and how he raised me and how he’s coached me through the years.”
Since inspiring the Waratahs to a 37-24 win over the Crusaders in round two, New South Wales’ favourite rugby union team has failed to register another win.
Edmed had a chance to beat the Highlanders the following week in Sydney with a penalty attempt after the siren, but the shot at goal missed the mark.
The fly-half has a genuine “love” for the club, so that missed shot hurt. Much like that win over the Crusaders a couple of years ago, but for two very different reasons, Edmed choked up and fought back the tears.
“Obviously as a kicker you want to be the guy that stands up and takes those opportunities by the scruff of the neck. Even though I was extremely disappointed, I’m still proud that I was that guy.
“You want them to go over but sometimes it’s not always the case.
“It was disappointing but then to bounce back and realise that there’s another game of footy to play every week is something that I’ve matured over the years and realised as a goal-kicker it’s not always going to go your way.
“It’s a massive privilege to wear the sky blue every week and you obviously want to do the best you can which is why it’s so frustrating… we haven’t had three wins instead of three losses.
“At the end of the day you can try as hard as you want but that’s how you validate the fans is by getting wins on the board and we haven’t quite done that so we’re looking to do that.”
Comments on RugbyPass
No way1 Go to comments
Throwing big money at players who have nothing more to prove rather than putting the hard yards and $$ into your own stock. There's the flop right there.6 Go to comments
Imagine gas lighting d-mac when mounga is in his prime . NZ rugby is on the decline8 Go to comments
Razor has had a renegade first five on his hands for the last 7 years. Mounga was the first quarterback type 1st5 that tried to play with the team on his shoulders, taken on far more responsibility with ball in hand. Razor was able to keep up with his young 10 and enabled him to lead his side to title after title. Damian McKenzie is Richie Mo’unga on steroids. Razor will need to raise his control of the game plan to another level if he’s to ensure his team can play around DMac. If Jordan is also going to come in at the back I really like the idea of Stevenson on the wing. Narawa also seems really good in the air and with the return kick.8 Go to comments
Looks to have a real rugby brain on the field too. Could be a big star. Get a couple of high profile rugby coaches at the Tahs, keeping an eye on availability of coaches like Tony Brown, with experience like Steve Hansen and Wayne Smith coming in to look after things, the New Zea.. New South Wales union could turn the side into a real asset for … Australian rugby.1 Go to comments
Realising Ben Smith abbreviates as BS made me chortle childishly. A sort of nominative determinism.1 Go to comments
No Cane was never anything like the great one, please! What was it O'Mahony said again? As for Barrett, he's never had the complete game of Carter. Notably, no WCs have been won since the two greats retired in 2015, so your glowing analysis isn't quite backed by hard evidence Gregor.8 Go to comments
I read the title then gleaned through the long justification below it. Oh my word, Springboks have FOUR world cups after competing in two less world cups than anyone else, further, all players are real South Africans, no imports like the rest including Ireland. Get over it and stop whining!44 Go to comments
Look at all those overrated SH players who coukdn’t hack superior NH comps. And teams keep making the same mistake for some reason. Leave them to their third tier comps and ignorant supporters6 Go to comments
What I like about ogara is, he loves a fight and he is plain speaking. What I don't like about about him is his lack of respect and thrash talk. Also, he seems ‘outstay his welcome’ and his legacy gets tarnished. I predict the same this weekend (God willing) and that will knock him off his perch. - Lonster Lionel10 Go to comments
Sweeney is an idiot. South African players play around the world and this doesn't seem to affect the national team. Imagine playing for Toulouse or La Rochelle versus being spoken to by Borthwick or Mad Eddie for an extra week or two in a tournament. Which makes the best players?7 Go to comments
Very complimentary to Leinster’s academy but the Leinster Team is beatable. I think the scoreline against Bulls was not representative. That said having to beat Saints, then Leinster/La Roche then a final against probably Toulouse or Bordeaux looks impossible with all matches in the Northern Continent. If SA get more Springboks home then the club and national teams start to look unstoppable, and not just in RWCs. In other words, If the Bulls et al do what Leinster do then we are all fvcked!1 Go to comments
*Cough. I’ll just leave this here: Win% NZ: 2019 - 70% 2020 - 50% (RC) 2021 - 80% (RC) 2022 - 62% (RC) 2023 - 75% (RC) Ave: 67,4% Weeks at no1 WR Ranking: 48 * 4 RC titles. Win% RSA: 2019 - 83% 🏆 (RC) 2020 - DNP 2021 - 61% (B&I L) 2022 - 61% 2023 - 85%🏆 Ave: 72,5% Weeks at no1 WR Ranking: 162 * 1 RC title. * 1 British Irish Lions Trophy. * 2 World Cups. Win % IRE: 2019 - 79% 2020 - 77% 2021 - 70% 2022 - 82% 2023 - 92% (6N) Ave: 80% Weeks at no1 WR Ranking: 67 * 1 Six Nations Title. France Win%: 2019 - 66% 2020 - 83% 2021 - 64% 2022 - 100% (6N) 2023 - 79% Ave: 78% Weeks at no1 WR Ranking: 1 * 1 Six Nations Title44 Go to comments
I find the headline highly offensive, but unsurprising from you people. “14 of the biggest transfer flops in rugby union history” is disgraceful. Do you honestly think the players go to these clubs wanting to get injured?? The problem, which I imagine you can't bring yourselves to accept, is that they are such good players that they get targeted from the offset, and - particularly with English players - are so envied that they don't get the support they should do.6 Go to comments
How long is it going to take for the Rugby community in Europe to digest that South Africa won the 2023 RWC? People, there is ONLY one Rugby World CUP and the Springboks have won it 4 Times! Just deal with it, ok? And work hard so that you have a chance to win in Australia 2027!44 Go to comments
I get this guy doesn't like the Springboks but to make it look like Ireland are leagues ahead of the Springboks is irrational. That Ireland have won two unofficial titles might mean that it is nothing more than a friendly match. That no one else has really even noticed these methods happening might mean that it's nothing more than a once-off win for Ireland. However, they have no RWC titles which requires a team to play 7 games week in and week out and ideally win at least 6/7. A once off game doesn't mean much. A series of seven wins to take or rather retain a RWC is a little less coincidental. Call it what you like but I call him BS because his name is Ben Smith of course, of course. Ireland have not much to show for all their years except some Six Nations wins and a handful of once off games. However where it matters most, they always come up short.44 Go to comments
Did they bother to check on why he keeps getting injuries? Did they think to check whether he is susceptible to certain types of injuries? And did they think to look at a conditioning coach who could advise him on certain ways to curtail the particular injuries he seems to keep on getting? A conditioning coach might be expensive but to consider how much he is getting paid in sick leave, you would think they would consider slightly cheaper routes like hiring a conditioning coach for him. RG Snyman plays consistently for the Springboks because they have a way of playing him with the proper time. Also they look to keep him healthy and well rested between times. Maybe he just needs to be gently eased in, play him for 15 minutes and keep an eye on him. And then if things improve slowly increase game time for him. Course to extend his contract when the first two years did not produce much game time for him is probably their fault then. Certainly isn't his fault. Let's see if a change of location would do him good. It might also be a different climate that is working against him. I have a friend who grew up in Norway and had terrible respiratory problems. He then moved with his family to Cape Town and his health had significantly improved and he has never had those problems again. Is it possible the weather in Ireland is not helping his health?24 Go to comments
Saw the name Ben Smith so skipped the article and went straight to comments section to say he’s a lousy human being and I genuinely couldn’t be arsed to read one word of his salty journalism44 Go to comments
It would be awesome to see DMac be given a long enough crack at no.10 to stake his claim. Such an exciting player. Barret and Mounga out the picture in the short term is a good thing.8 Go to comments
I do not quite agree for Dan Carter. I don’t think Perpignan would have won the top14 without him, even injured. He brings so much experience to players like Porical. And I think yu forgot Chelsin Kolbe here ^^6 Go to comments