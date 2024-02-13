Guinness Women’s Six Nations and Pacific Four Series 2024 Emirates match official appointments announced

World Rugby has announced the Emirates match official appointments for the Guinness Women’s Six Nations and Pacific Four Series 2024.

In the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, nine referees from eight nations will officiate the 15 tests.

The opening fixture in Le Mans between France and Ireland on 23 March will be refereed by Kat Roche (USA).

The final match of the Championship, between France and England on 27 April in Bordeaux will be refereed by Maggie Cogger-Orr (New Zealand).

While New Zealand’s Natarsha Ganley will make her Women’s Six Nations at the Kingspan Stadium when she referees Ireland vs Scotland on 27 April, Ireland’s Joy Neville will bid farewell to international rugby when she referees France vs Italy, her final test appointment, in Paris on 14 April.

As assistant referees, Chelsea Gillespie (Scotland), Melissa Leboeuf (France), Amber Stamp-Dunstan (Wales), and Holly Wood (England) will all make their Women’s Six Nations debut.

Swiftly after the completion of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, the Pacific Four Series will commence on the 27 April, and will run until the 25 May with matches held in Australia, New Zealand and USA.

The opening fixture between the USA and Canada will see Tyler Miller (Australia) referee her first test.

Ganley and Aurélie Groizeleau (France) will both referee their first Pacific Four Series matches in May, and Julianne Zussman (Canada) returns to take charge of New Zealand v USA on 11 May in what is her first test since the two sides met in the last edition of the competition.

Tiana Anderson (New Zealand), Ella Goldsmith (Australia), Jess Ling (Australia), Chloe Sampson (New Zealand), and Tanieka Uerata (New Zealand) will feature in the Series for the first time as assistant referees.

In addition, Rachel Horton (Australia), Quinton Immelman (South Africa). Glenn Newman (New Zealand), and Aaron Paterson (New Zealand) will make their Pacific Four Debuts as Television Match Officials.

World Rugby High Performance Women’s Referee Manager Alhambra Nievas said: “WXV 2023 provided a great opportunity for match officials to experience a mini Rugby World Cup scenario, both on and off field, creating significant opportunities and providing invaluable experience for those selected. It’s key we keep building the momentum in 2024 as we strive to be the best on the road to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.”