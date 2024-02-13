Guinness Women’s Six Nations and Pacific Four Series 2024 Emirates match official appointments announced
World Rugby has announced the Emirates match official appointments for the Guinness Women’s Six Nations and Pacific Four Series 2024.
In the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, nine referees from eight nations will officiate the 15 tests.
The opening fixture in Le Mans between France and Ireland on 23 March will be refereed by Kat Roche (USA).
The final match of the Championship, between France and England on 27 April in Bordeaux will be refereed by Maggie Cogger-Orr (New Zealand).
While New Zealand’s Natarsha Ganley will make her Women’s Six Nations at the Kingspan Stadium when she referees Ireland vs Scotland on 27 April, Ireland’s Joy Neville will bid farewell to international rugby when she referees France vs Italy, her final test appointment, in Paris on 14 April.
As assistant referees, Chelsea Gillespie (Scotland), Melissa Leboeuf (France), Amber Stamp-Dunstan (Wales), and Holly Wood (England) will all make their Women’s Six Nations debut.
Swiftly after the completion of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, the Pacific Four Series will commence on the 27 April, and will run until the 25 May with matches held in Australia, New Zealand and USA.
The opening fixture between the USA and Canada will see Tyler Miller (Australia) referee her first test.
Ganley and Aurélie Groizeleau (France) will both referee their first Pacific Four Series matches in May, and Julianne Zussman (Canada) returns to take charge of New Zealand v USA on 11 May in what is her first test since the two sides met in the last edition of the competition.
Tiana Anderson (New Zealand), Ella Goldsmith (Australia), Jess Ling (Australia), Chloe Sampson (New Zealand), and Tanieka Uerata (New Zealand) will feature in the Series for the first time as assistant referees.
In addition, Rachel Horton (Australia), Quinton Immelman (South Africa). Glenn Newman (New Zealand), and Aaron Paterson (New Zealand) will make their Pacific Four Debuts as Television Match Officials.
World Rugby High Performance Women’s Referee Manager Alhambra Nievas said: “WXV 2023 provided a great opportunity for match officials to experience a mini Rugby World Cup scenario, both on and off field, creating significant opportunities and providing invaluable experience for those selected. It’s key we keep building the momentum in 2024 as we strive to be the best on the road to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.”
Comments on RugbyPass
It could also have the knock-on effect of increasing fatigue and opening up more space (similar theory to higher ball-in-play time). Appreciate this may be more of an issue in NH rugby but good to see it being trialled and hopefully will be rolled out if a benefit to the game as whole.2 Go to comments
Louis is very popular at The Stoop, sad to see him go but excited to see him in the Azzurri blue one day!1 Go to comments
I am a ‘Saders fan, but Ennor is injured, Reece is coming back from injury. No matter, I would not see the ‘Saders rolling over and playing dead. Whether they will be good enough to make it to the very top, has to be seen, I for one I hope they do. BTW, when Dan Carter and Taylor and Colin Slade all left about the same time it was pretty bad - there was just one youngster, inexperienced and untested coming through. That was Richie Mo’unga. So it’s not that bad I rckon2 Go to comments
+36 This was poor from Italy, in their last two meetings Italy managed to put points on the board, keeping the score to +14&+16 are they going backwards?2 Go to comments
Spot on perspective 👌 Insanity; trying the same thing with same players over and over again expecting different results👊1 Go to comments
Silly nonsense about the Saders. If preseason form is the metric as suggested in this article, didn’t the Chiefs get belted in their first match? Plus, I don’t think the Saders won many if any preseason games under Razor did we? Not to mention we left behind 10 All Blacks, all fit. Codie Taylor Tawaiti Williams Joe Moody Fletcher Newell Scott Barrett Ethan Blackadder Sevu Reece David Havili Braydon Ennor Will Jordan And 5 other players nursing injuries: Finlay Brewis Fergus Burke Zach Gallagher Corey Kellow Brodie McAllister Bring it on.2 Go to comments
Typical Northern teams, looking for ways to slow the game down. There was already zero kick tennis in SRP anyway. This law just affirms what we already do. Play positive rugby.2 Go to comments
Good discussion Nick. A common comment here in Oz is that non rugby fans don't get the rules. We have rugby league here which is very popular and much simpler to understand. I'd love to see some simplified rules but also focus on making rugby more accessible and not just a rich man's game which turns so many Aussies off watching (along with the scrum resets,).51 Go to comments
Fin . Think you must be thinking of another Marcus Smith . The one i am talking about , in the 2022 six nations , started against Scotland scoring points and to everyones surprise , came off after 60 mins and England fell apart. He won man of the match in the next 2 consecutive games against Italy and Wales. Scoring tries in both . All three games without the interferences of the Farrell,/ Ford mafia as both injured . If that is not going well for him he should give up . All this at 22 years of age. Ford now 30 and was nowhere near as good as Marcus at that age. Yes played for England at same age but nowhere near as memorable8 Go to comments
hardly a “transformation” if he’s only gained 2kg!2 Go to comments
It's been so long since he had anything vaguely positive to say about anything other than himself that anything perceptive he might have to say is lost amongst the background noise of moaning. He's like a professional grumpy old man. One of the few things that are actually more boring than watching the current England side’s attack is hearing this dinosaur wang on and on about it. England aren't great right now and haven't been for a while but they could win every match by 100 points for the next 12 months and he’d write a 1500 word pinion piece about how the kit man was no good at reverse parking.2 Go to comments
I’m obviously happy tuilagi, martin, and cowan-dickie are back fit, but i wouldn’t pick any of them to start martin i would have on the bench; cowan-dickie i would have in the wider squad but not ahead of theo dan; and tuilagi i would leave out entirely martin had one incredible game at the world cup, but i don’t know if he’s proven himself as a regular test starter. cowan-dickie i just think doesn’t offer quite as much as theo dan, and i do find it disheartening than borthwick still doesn’t trust dan to play more than token minutes. tuilagi is probably our best currently available option at 12, but he won’t be when lawrence is fit, and by the summer i expect him to also be behind seb atkinson, dan kelly, and fraser dingwall in the pecking order, so it makes more sense to stick with dingwall for the time being.3 Go to comments
£100 says there will be a cracking atmosphere on Saturday week.2 Go to comments
After the France game and the Ireland game, it was nice hearing the kiwi accents during the POTM awards. Didn’t seem bizarre at all.5 Go to comments
Referee got it right according to the letter of the law. Had it been given the other way though nobody except France would have complained and even some French supporters might have conceded logic prevailed. In a funny sense it didnt matter what the referee decided. Either way there would be a case for the decision.7 Go to comments
To say it was a low quality game was a bit harsh. Sure both teams spurned chances and werent accurate at times but it was really entertaining and to be honest the quality was of an international standard. Just because its not the quality of a match between the All Blacks and Ireland doesnt mean its low quality. It was just average4 Go to comments
Hopefully Garry Ringrose will be back for Ireland. And Hugo Keenan won’t be out.3 Go to comments
Ireland are going to win the world cup 🗑️5 Go to comments
I’m struggling to understand the relevance of these NFL articles on Rugbypass. There’s nothing uniquely rugby about the goose step. Any more than running fast in a straight line is unique to athletics. Sometimes people do things with their legs to evade another player in a variety of sports. Are we short on content ideas?1 Go to comments
“was some effort from the big Austrian…..” Sorry to be pedantic but Erwin Schrodinger was 167.5cm tall (5ft 6ins in your quaint English system). It’s not recorded how big (dead or alive) his cat was…..7 Go to comments