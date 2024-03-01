Grenoble raid Bath for South African prop - report

It is being reported in France that Grenoble has successfully raided Bath’s front row stocks for a new tighthead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Midi Olympique are reporting that the club has secured the services of South African powerhouse Johannes Jonker.

At 29 years old the right-handed prop brings a wealth of experience from both hemispheres. The 6’1, 119kg forward’s journey through the ranks of professional rugby started in South Africa with the Border Bulldogs and the Lions before making the leap to France with Montpellier in the early part of 2017.

Beyond 80 break down Ireland’s performance vs Wales | RPTV Ben Kay and the Beyond 80 team break down Ireland’s win over Wales in the latest episode. Watch the full Beyond 80 on RugbyPass TV Watch now Beyond 80 break down Ireland’s performance vs Wales | RPTV Ben Kay and the Beyond 80 team break down Ireland’s win over Wales in the latest episode. Watch the full Beyond 80 on RugbyPass TV Watch now

His European adventure didn’t stop there as he ventured to England playing for Ealing Trailfinders and most recently Bath since 2021.

Grenoble’s signing of the Jonker addresses the imminent departure of three pivotal players in the same position. Régis Montagne is set to join Clermont with Vincent Vial moving to Valence-Romans. Additionally, the contract of Siua Halanukonuka is drawing to a close, Midi reports.