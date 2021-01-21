8:05am, 21 January 2021

France’s star back row Grégory Alldritt has withdrawn from their 37-man squad which is currently preparing for the first match of the 2021 Six Nations Tournament against Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the FFR: “He is replaced by Cameron Woki (4 caps, Union Bordeaux Bègles) who joins the French men’s team.”

Alldritt has won 18 caps and plays for Stade Rochelais in the Top 14. They have not specified the reason for his removal in the statement. He is the second player to be removed from the squad, following on from Thomas Ramos.

On Tuesday Montpellier wing Vincent Rattez was called into Fabien Galthie’s 37-man squad on Monday to cover for Toulouse utility back Ramos, who has been ruled unavailable for France’s opening Six Nations clash against Italy in three weeks.

The French Rugby Federation has not yet specified the reason behind Ramos’ unavailability, but it leaves Les Bleus without the 25-year-old, who has mainly been used as a fullback in his 14 tests to date, from their training camp in Nice.

France will be aiming to build on their second-placed finishes in both the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup last year as they look to build some form leading into their home World Cup in two years’ time.

ADVERTISEMENT