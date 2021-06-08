Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Gallagher Premiership    

Gloucester's European hopes dashed as second successive match is cancelled

By Sam Smith
(Photo by PA)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Premiership Rugby have confirmed that this Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership round 22 match between Gloucester and Worcester Warriors has been called off, a decision that look to have ended the chances of the Kingsholm club’s qualifying for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup as a top-eight finishing side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gloucester are currently eleventh on the table, three points behind eighth-place Bath, and the two points they are likely to receive from this latest cancellation won’t be enough for them to break into the qualification picture.

A Premiership Rugby statement read: “Last week Gloucester returned a number of positive Covid-19 tests and had a large number of their squad isolating which led to the cancellation of their scheduled match at home to Bath.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Lions pick Finn Russell guests on the latest RugbyPass All Access

“Yesterday [Monday] there was an additional positive result in their Covid-19 testing, which led to several new players going into isolation this week and the club writing to Premiership Rugby to confirm they are unable to field a matchday 23 for this weekend.

“Under the Premiership Rugby regulations, the match between Gloucester and Worcester will be cancelled. A Premiership Rugby panel will now be convened to determine the allocation of points and a further announcement will be made in due course.”

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson added: “We are in consultation with Public Health England over this outbreak and while no one wants to call off any match, especially the last game of the season our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Gloucester and Worcester.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will stay in constant contact with both clubs, offer any support necessary and we wish everyone affected at Gloucester a full and speedy recovery. Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved and we’d ask everyone to respect their privacy.”

Final hurdle The Blues are on track to host their first Super Rugby finals showdown since 2003. Patrick McKendry Half’s time Promising Chiefs halfback Xavier Roe has finally earned himself a start after an exceptional provincial season. Tom Vinicombe Loose ideas An injury to Shannon Frizell has possibly made the loose forwards selection picture clearer for the All Blacks. Tom Vinicombe Taking back the throne Aaron Smith has taken his game to new heights in 2021 and is back in the conversation for world's best. Gregor Paul Red mist The Reds' 40-34 win over the Chiefs breathes new life into a competition that was quickly becoming stale. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Gallagher Premiership    

Gloucester's European hopes dashed as second successive match is cancelled

Search