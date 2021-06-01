Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Gallagher Premiership    

Next weekend's Gloucester vs Bath Premiership match has been cancelled

By Sam Smith
(Photo by PA)

Premiership Rugby have confirmed that next weekend’s Gloucester versus Bath Gallagher Premiership match has been called off. Gloucester have returned a number of positive Covid-19 tests in the last few days and members of their playing squad have been ruled out of the match due to these positive tests and contact tracing. 

League officials have been in consultation with Public Health England and Gloucester have taken the decision to close both their training ground and Kingsholm Stadium.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: “Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Gloucester and Bath and we will give the clubs any support they need. We wish everyone affected a full and speedy recovery. Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved and we would ask everyone to respect their privacy.”

Gloucester defeated London Irish in a Kingsholm thriller last Friday night, a result that lifted them to tenth place on the Premiership table and just two points off the Heineken Champions Cup qualification spots for next season where Wasps are in eighth and last place with Bath in ninth.

Under the Premiership Rugby regulations, the match between Gloucester and Bath will be cancelled. A Premiership Rugby panel will now be convened to determine the allocation of points and a further announcement will be made in due course. Click here to read the clauses about Covid in the Premiership Rugby regulations.

