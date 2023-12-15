George Furbank double sees determined Northampton dismiss Toulon
Northampton defied a succession of injuries and a determined Toulon to register a 22-19 Investec Champions Cup victory at Franklin’s Gardens.
Saints led for most of the match until their former second-row David Ribbans, who departed the east Midlands at the end of last season, went over in the 66th minute to give the Top 14’s second-placed side the lead.
Wings Tom Seabrook and George Hendy had been lost to knee problems in each half and shortly after the break there was also the worrying sight of scrum-half Fin Smith receiving treatment.
To compound an alarming night on the injury front, Hendy’s replacement Ollie Sleightholme limped off as well.
But the pendulum swung when Toulon saw Matteo le Corvec and Jeremy Sinzelle sin-binned in the same passage of play, leaving them to complete the last five minutes with only 13 men.
It proved too big a challenge as Northampton broke through soon after when replacement lock Tom Lockett fell over the line in the right corner with Smith converting.
Courtney Lawes was outstanding for the home side as they made it two from two in this season’s Champions Cup, lifting the record of Gallagher Premiership clubs to eight wins in nine games.
Lawes, the man of the match, made several important contributions and was at his best in defence when Toulon’s fightback gathered momentum.
Full-back George Furbank finished with two tries, showing his strength for the second score.
> “I don’t think we should move,” the former winger said. “If we really want rugby to become a global game, the season needs to start in September, the Rugby Championship needs to move to the Six Nations window, then it’s a global calendar. Jean talked about the financial impact, the money, as we’ve seen, is [gestures higher]. No, the season needs to start in March and end in November. Get rid of this split year crap. The Southern Hemisphere really needs to sort of its stuff out if anything is going to come. South Africa playing in summer is not sustainable. The SH version of Champions Cup - Super Rugby - either needs to span the whole season or take a back seat to CC status. 6N needs to change it’s window so JRLO players can participate, whether Scottish, Welsh, or English. SA has the capacity to play multiple competitions though, both internationally and domestically. Perhaps they can keep their Franchises in SR, and have Currie Cup sides compete in (their own fully professional league) the CC, against more like minded ‘club’ type sides. That still leaves the European imbalance of some of the other URC groups ‘franchise’ like regional focus versus the big leagues traditional club style. Really the game is a whole big mess and it might just be easier to fracture it and only come back together again for a World Cup.Go to comments
Yep, them T14 sides are definitely the cream of the crop, Toulon lost to Saints as wellGo to comments