George Furbank double sees determined Northampton dismiss Toulon

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
7 - 23
FT
22 - 19
FT
11 - 12
FT
28 - 17
FT
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
12:30
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Leicester Tigers statement: Jasper Wiese's future

2

Rob Baxter weighs in on Henry Arundell debate

3

Ireland confirm coaching reshuffle after new Andy Farrell deal

4

Steve Borthwick handed boost amid England back row injury crisis

5

'The ref was like are you sure?': Willemse relives scrum call off mark

More News More News

Latest Feature

Eddie Jones: coaching genius or court jester?

The returning Japan supremo works in a world of lightning speed and sudden contradiction.

Investec Champions Cup News

Dan McKellar implies Leicester got hair dryer treatment at half-time vs Stormers

Harlequins shock Stuart Lancaster's Racing 92 in Paris

What banned Ronan O'Gara made of Leinster's win over La Rochelle

Three England rookies who tore it up in Investec Champions Cup Round 1

More Investec Champions Cup More News

Trending Video

Sam Warburton discusses the Champions Cup format

Sam Warburton chats to RugbyPass about the current and past Champions Cup formats

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

'We are burning our assets into the ground': Bok greats on South Africa joining Six Nations
J
Jon 45 minutes ago

> “I don’t think we should move,” the former winger said. “If we really want rugby to become a global game, the season needs to start in September, the Rugby Championship needs to move to the Six Nations window, then it’s a global calendar. Jean talked about the financial impact, the money, as we’ve seen, is [gestures higher]. No, the season needs to start in March and end in November. Get rid of this split year crap. The Southern Hemisphere really needs to sort of its stuff out if anything is going to come. South Africa playing in summer is not sustainable. The SH version of Champions Cup - Super Rugby - either needs to span the whole season or take a back seat to CC status. 6N needs to change it’s window so JRLO players can participate, whether Scottish, Welsh, or English. SA has the capacity to play multiple competitions though, both internationally and domestically. Perhaps they can keep their Franchises in SR, and have Currie Cup sides compete in (their own fully professional league) the CC, against more like minded ‘club’ type sides. That still leaves the European imbalance of some of the other URC groups ‘franchise’ like regional focus versus the big leagues traditional club style. Really the game is a whole big mess and it might just be easier to fracture it and only come back together again for a World Cup.

Go to comments More News
Glasgow withstand last-gasp Bayonne onslaught for one-point win
C
Clive 2 hours ago

Yep, them T14 sides are definitely the cream of the crop, Toulon lost to Saints as well

Go to comments More News
Investec Champions Cup

George Furbank double sees determined Northampton dismiss Toulon

By PA
Tom Seabrook with the ball in hand for the Northampton Saints. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Northampton defied a succession of injuries and a determined Toulon to register a 22-19 Investec Champions Cup victory at Franklin’s Gardens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saints led for most of the match until their former second-row David Ribbans, who departed the east Midlands at the end of last season, went over in the 66th minute to give the Top 14’s second-placed side the lead.

Wings Tom Seabrook and George Hendy had been lost to knee problems in each half and shortly after the break there was also the worrying sight of scrum-half Fin Smith receiving treatment.

To compound an alarming night on the injury front, Hendy’s replacement Ollie Sleightholme limped off as well.

But the pendulum swung when Toulon saw Matteo le Corvec and Jeremy Sinzelle sin-binned in the same passage of play, leaving them to complete the last five minutes with only 13 men.

It proved too big a challenge as Northampton broke through soon after when replacement lock Tom Lockett fell over the line in the right corner with Smith converting.

Courtney Lawes was outstanding for the home side as they made it two from two in this season’s Champions Cup, lifting the record of Gallagher Premiership clubs to eight wins in nine games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawes, the man of the match, made several important contributions and was at his best in defence when Toulon’s fightback gathered momentum.

Full-back George Furbank finished with two tries, showing his strength for the second score.

Recommended

Argentinian flair inspires Gloucester to Challenge Cup victory over Clermont

Glasgow withstand last-gasp Bayonne onslaught for one-point win

Aphelele Fassi: 'I’ve got a better chance of making a difference if I start putting in consistent performances'

FEATURED

England stars set for first Leicester Tigers appearances this season

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Aaron Wainwright: 'It might sound weird, but I’m glad I was dropped. It ignited a fire in my belly' Aaron Wainwright: 'It might sound weird, but I’m glad I was dropped. It ignited a fire in my belly'
Search