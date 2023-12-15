England stars set for first Leicester Tigers appearances this season
Heading into round two of the Investec Champions Cup, Leicester Tigers have been boosted by the return of England duo Anthony Watson and George Martin.
Following their win over the Stormers at Welford Road on Sunday, Leicester head to Paris on Sunday to take on Stade Francais with both Watson starting on the wing and Martin starting in the second-row.
This will be Watson’s first appearance since rejoining the club last month, and first appearance since having to pull out of England’s World Cup preparations with a calf injury. This will also be Martin’s first outing since England’s World Cup semi-final loss to South Africa in Paris in October.
After announcing the team, head coach Dan McKellar said: “It’s great for us to have both George and Anthony back in the team and I’m sure our supporters will be delighted to see them in a Tigers shirt again. Both have worked hard over the last couple of weeks to prepare themselves physically to play and to pick up the knowledge required to execute their role.”
“We’re on the back-straight of 22 consecutive fixtures and it was important to give guys an opportunity to play this week while freshening others up but our mindset going to France will not change and we’ll be ready to go at 6:30pm on Sunday.”
Leicester Tigers XV
15 Mike Brown [15]
14 Anthony Watson [16]
13 Dan Kelly [67]
12 Solomone Kata [6]
11 Ollie Hassell-Collins [11]
10 Jamie Shillcock [12]
9 Tom Whiteley [16]
1 James Cronin [22]
2 Archie Vanes [10]
3 Joe Heyes [131]
4 George Martin [58]
5 Sam Carter [9]
6 Hanro Liebenberg (c) [96]
7 Matt Rogerson [11]
8 Kyle Hatherell [7]
Replacements
16 Finn Theobold-Thomas [1]
17 James Whitcombe [43]
18 Will Hurd [33]
19 Harry Wells [184]
20 Emeka Ilione [16]
21 Joe Powell [7]
22 Charlie Atkinson [23]
23 Harry Simmons [35]
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Sign up for free
Latest Comments
> “I don’t think we should move,” the former winger said. “If we really want rugby to become a global game, the season needs to start in September, the Rugby Championship needs to move to the Six Nations window, then it’s a global calendar. Jean talked about the financial impact, the money, as we’ve seen, is [gestures higher]. No, the season needs to start in March and end in November. Get rid of this split year crap. The Southern Hemisphere really needs to sort of its stuff out if anything is going to come. South Africa playing in summer is not sustainable. The SH version of Champions Cup - Super Rugby - either needs to span the whole season or take a back seat to CC status. 6N needs to change it’s window so JRLO players can participate, whether Scottish, Welsh, or English. SA has the capacity to play multiple competitions though, both internationally and domestically. Perhaps they can keep their Franchises in SR, and have Currie Cup sides compete in (their own fully professional league) the CC, against more like minded ‘club’ type sides. That still leaves the European imbalance of some of the other URC groups ‘franchise’ like regional focus versus the big leagues traditional club style. Really the game is a whole big mess and it might just be easier to fracture it and only come back together again for a World Cup.Go to comments
Yep, them T14 sides are definitely the cream of the crop, Toulon lost to Saints as wellGo to comments