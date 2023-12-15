Glasgow withstand last-gasp Bayonne onslaught for one-point win

Glasgow made light of their set-piece failings to edge out Bayonne 12-11 and put themselves back in the hunt for the round-of-16 with a much-needed away win in Pool 3 of the Investec Champions Cup.

Having been beaten 28-17 at home in the first round by Northampton, the Scottish side headed to the south of France bottom of the pool and they had to withstand a final 40-second, multi-phase onslaught with the clock in the red before taking the points.

The game got off to a flying start and the packed home crowd created a magnificent atmosphere for their club’s first home game in the Champions Cup.

They made a fantastic debut in the tournament by picking up a 17-17 draw at Thomond Park against Munster and were looking for a fast start at Stade Jean Dauger.

A frantic and furious first half began with Glasgow looking the most likely to score first after being gifted a penalty in the home half, two minutes into the game.

Ross Thompson – playing his first game in 18 months – kicked into the right corner and the line-out drive came on.

Bayonne held them out twice, the second time after a Thompson cross-field kick was gathered by Ollie Smith, who touched down in the corner. The try was ruled out, though, because one of his boots shaved the touchline.

Both teams shunned easy shots at goal to try to score tries. Bayonne were the first to cross the line, although Argentina number eight Rodrigo Bruni was adjudged to have used a double movement and had his 14th-minute effort ruled out.

The opening score of the game came just after Zander Fagerson was shown a yellow card by English referee Adam Leal for going off his feet at a breakdown. That gave home captain Camille Lopez the chance to knock over an easy penalty in the 28th minute.

The French side built on that lead six minutes later after Lopez had kicked another penalty in the Glasgow 22 into the right corner. This time the line-out drive worked as Argentina hooker Facundo Bosch rode the dive before pouncing to score.

Still down too 14 men, Glasgow conjured up a brilliant response almost immediately from number eight Ally Miller.

Making his first start of the season, the former Scotland Sevens star ran 30 metres up the right touchline, out kicking home wing Nadir Megdoud on his way to the line.

Thomspon’s conversion meant it was a one-point game at the break, although another Lopez penalty two minutes into the second half made it 11-7 to the home side.

Glasgow eventually hit the front just short of the hour mark with their second try of the game.

Having worked their way up to the Bayonne line, two long passes to the left enabled Kiwi wing Josh McKay to sprint to the corner and finish with an acrobatic dive to score the try that put Glasgow a point ahead.

New Australia signing Reece Hodge pushed two monster kicks just wide of the posts as the pressure mounted from the home side, but Glasgow stayed strong and stood tall.