Argentinian flair inspires Gloucester to Challenge Cup victory over Clermont

Santiago Socino ran in two crucial tries before half-time to help Gloucester to a 28-17 Challenge Cup victory over Clermont at Kingsholm.

The Argentina hooker’s double enabled Gloucester to take a commanding 22-10 lead into the interval and while their French opponents fought back, they had already done enough to post a second win of the competition.

Former England wing Jonny May also touched down and Santiago Carreras booted 13 points.

Scarlets endured a harrowing evening when they were thumped 23-7 at home by Georgian team the Black Lions.

Number eight Vaea Fifita crossed in the fourth minute but that’s where the Welsh region’s fortune ran out as they were duly routed by a team embarking on their maiden European season.