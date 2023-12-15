Select Edition

'We are burning our assets into the ground': Bok greats on South Africa joining Six Nations
J
Jon 46 minutes ago

> “I don’t think we should move,” the former winger said. “If we really want rugby to become a global game, the season needs to start in September, the Rugby Championship needs to move to the Six Nations window, then it’s a global calendar. Jean talked about the financial impact, the money, as we’ve seen, is [gestures higher]. No, the season needs to start in March and end in November. Get rid of this split year crap. The Southern Hemisphere really needs to sort of its stuff out if anything is going to come. South Africa playing in summer is not sustainable. The SH version of Champions Cup - Super Rugby - either needs to span the whole season or take a back seat to CC status. 6N needs to change it’s window so JRLO players can participate, whether Scottish, Welsh, or English. SA has the capacity to play multiple competitions though, both internationally and domestically. Perhaps they can keep their Franchises in SR, and have Currie Cup sides compete in (their own fully professional league) the CC, against more like minded ‘club’ type sides. That still leaves the European imbalance of some of the other URC groups ‘franchise’ like regional focus versus the big leagues traditional club style. Really the game is a whole big mess and it might just be easier to fracture it and only come back together again for a World Cup.

Go to comments More News
Glasgow withstand last-gasp Bayonne onslaught for one-point win
C
Clive 2 hours ago

Yep, them T14 sides are definitely the cream of the crop, Toulon lost to Saints as well

Go to comments More News
Challenge Cup

Argentinian flair inspires Gloucester to Challenge Cup victory over Clermont

By PA
Santi Carreras of Gloucester gives the thumbs up. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Santiago Socino ran in two crucial tries before half-time to help Gloucester to a 28-17 Challenge Cup victory over Clermont at Kingsholm.

The Argentina hooker’s double enabled Gloucester to take a commanding 22-10 lead into the interval and while their French opponents fought back, they had already done enough to post a second win of the competition.

Former England wing Jonny May also touched down and Santiago Carreras booted 13 points.

Scarlets endured a harrowing evening when they were thumped 23-7 at home by Georgian team the Black Lions.

Number eight Vaea Fifita crossed in the fourth minute but that’s where the Welsh region’s fortune ran out as they were duly routed by a team embarking on their maiden European season.

