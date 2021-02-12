Fabien Galthie has made two changes to his France team to play Ireland on Sunday in Dublin in round two of the Guinness Six Nations following last Saturday’s 50-10 opening round win over Italy in Rome.

Teddy Thomas drops to the bench and is replaced on the right wing by Damian Penaud while Anthony Jelonch takes over at blindside from Dylan Cretin.

FRANCE TEAM:
15. Brice Dulin (La Rochelle, 32 caps)
14. Damian Penaud (Clermont Auvergne, 18 caps)
13. Arthur Vincent (Montpellier, 8 caps)
12. Gaël Fickou (Stade Français, 59 caps)
11. Gabin Villière (Toulon, 3 caps)
10. Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Bègles, 9 caps)
9. Antoine Dupont (Toulouse, 28 caps)
1. Cyril Baille (Toulouse, 24 caps)
2. Julien Marchand (Toulouse, 10 caps)
3. Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier, 8 caps)
4. Bernard Le Roux (Racing 92, 45 caps)
5. Paul Willemse (Montpellier, 13 caps)
6. Anthony Jelonch (Castres Olympique, 5 caps)
7. Charles Ollivon (Toulon, 19 caps) – captain
8. Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle, 19 caps)

Replacements:
16. Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle, 4 caps)
17. Hassane Kolingar (Racing 92, 2 caps)
18. Uini Atonio (La Rochelle, 34 caps)
19. Romain Taofifenua (Toulon, 21 caps)
20. Dylan Cretin (Lyon, 6 caps)
21. Baptiste Serin (Toulon, 40 caps)
22. Anthony Bouthier (Montpellier, 6 caps)
23. Teddy Thomas (Racing 92, 23 caps)

