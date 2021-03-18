7:20am, 18 March 2021

France have named their side to take on Wales in the Guinness Six Nations decider in Paris on Saturday night.

Head coach Fabien Galthie has made no changes to the starting side that took on England in Twickenham last weekend but has made a raft of changes on the bench.

Giant tighthead Uini Atonio is back after recovering from covid-19, as well as lock Swan Rebbadj and centre Arthur Vincent.

Dorian Aldegheri, Cyril Cazeaux, Cameron Woki are all dropped from the team.

????????? ?? ?? ?? ??????? ! Voici les 23 joueurs sélectionnés pour la rencontre contre le Pays de Galles au @StadeFrance samedi soir à 21h ! Allez les Bleus !#NeFaisonsXV #XVdeFrance #FRAGAL pic.twitter.com/kzHtdHfJTD — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) March 18, 2021

FRANCE TEAM VS WALES:

Brice Dulin

Teddy Thomas

Virimi Vakatawa

Gael Fickou

Damian Penaud

Matthieu Jalibert

Antoine Dupont

Cyril Baille

Julien Marchand

Mohamed Haouas

Romain Taofifenua

Paul Willemse

Dylan Cretin

Charles Ollivon

Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Uini Atonio, Swan Rebbadj, Anthony Jelonch, Baptiste Serin, Romain Ntamack, Arthur Vincent

"England were physical, as we expected them to be, but France are still incredibly dangerous"#SixNations #FRAvWALhttps://t.co/x1l8bwa9we — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 16, 2021