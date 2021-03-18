France have named their side to take on Wales in the Guinness Six Nations decider in Paris on Saturday night.
Head coach Fabien Galthie has made no changes to the starting side that took on England in Twickenham last weekend but has made a raft of changes on the bench.
Giant tighthead Uini Atonio is back after recovering from covid-19, as well as lock Swan Rebbadj and centre Arthur Vincent.
Dorian Aldegheri, Cyril Cazeaux, Cameron Woki are all dropped from the team.
FRANCE TEAM VS WALES:
Brice Dulin
Teddy Thomas
Virimi Vakatawa
Gael Fickou
Damian Penaud
Matthieu Jalibert
Antoine Dupont
Cyril Baille
Julien Marchand
Mohamed Haouas
Romain Taofifenua
Paul Willemse
Dylan Cretin
Charles Ollivon
Gregory Alldritt.
Replacements: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Uini Atonio, Swan Rebbadj, Anthony Jelonch, Baptiste Serin, Romain Ntamack, Arthur Vincent
