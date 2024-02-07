Four takeaways from each Cross-Border Super Rugby match
Pre-season rugby isn’t worth reading into too heavily, but it is fun.
We are one week into Super Rugby Pacific pre-season games and we’ve learnt at least a couple of things about each team, their personnel and more specifically how deep their talent stocks are.
Not that it was ever really in question, but the depth in New Zealand rugby is impressive. With no 2023 Rugby World Cup participants taking the field for their respective teams over the weekend, the next generation of talent featured heavily in the three Cross-Border exhibitions.
While the Kiwi teams claimed just one win from their three contests, credit has to be given for competing against strong opposition in midseason form.
Some young players stood up, and some weaknesses were exposed. Here are four takeaways from each of the contests.
Blues vs Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath
This young Blues crop is exciting. From Adrian Choat and Anton Segner in the loose forwards, to Cade Banks and Caleb Tangitau on the wings, there’s some special talent in the city of sails. Just how much opportunity they’ll get while lining up behind All Blacks is unclear, but the youngsters are primed to snatch any opportunity that comes their way.
That scrum needs some work. In fielding a front row of Angus Ta’avao, Kurt Eklund and Josh Fusitu’a, Blues fans could be forgiven for thinking they’d establish a strong platform at scrum time, but that was an area where the rust was very much present. Nepo Laulala is no longer with the team, but Ofa Tu’ungafasi will return once he has fulfilled his All Blacks rest requirements. Expect some big sessions for the pack before the team face the Yokohama Eagles next.
The midfield depth will happily obscure the loss of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Leo Gordon and Corey Evans were strong, the latter claiming Man of the Match honours and showing shades of Alex Nankivell with his work rate on both sides of the ball (and with his mullet). While Bryce Heem and Harry Plummer own first and second dibs on the newly vacated 12 jersey, but the 20-year-old Gordon and 23-year-old Evans offer plenty of potential to partner Rieko Ioane in the midfield in the future.
Stephen Perofeta is a classy talent primed for a big year. Perofeta looks at home in the 10 jersey, familiar with his backline and efficient in finding them at the right moments. The 26-year-old has a natural timing to his game, an instinctive playmaking quality and plenty of composure to see him lift his team through big moments.
Crusaders vs Munster
Taha Kemara is a composed operator at the professional level. The young first five-eighth is likely to be steering the reigning champions’ ship until roughly round seven when Fergus Burke is slated to return. Coach Rob Penney was adamant from the outset that he would back his young playmakers to step up in Burke’s absence (and the absence of Richie Mo’unga) and the fact that Kemara was far from overawed by the occasion is a great sign for the team. There’ll be plenty of development but the 2023 New Zealand U20 representative holds huge promise for the club.
The Crusaders’ discipline and decision-making were both poor, uncharacteristically so. While you can attribute plenty of that to preseason rust, some of that decision-making around the ruck and in contact was ugly. Stand-in captain Quinten Strange will be eager to lead by example in the next contest against Bristol.
Codie Taylor’s defence at the Rugby World Cup was incredible, but the Crusaders aren’t losing much by starting the talent of George Bell in his stead. The 22-year-old was an All Black injury reserve for the World Cup ahead of some more established names like Asafo Aumua and Kurt Eklund, and fans are about to see why. Bell is mobile, athletic, polished in his core roles and hits like an absolute rock. Taylor will return to the Crusaders before the regular season’s end.
Dallas McLeod won’t wait to be handed his opportunity in the midfield. The one-time All Black is a burgeoning star and in a midfield unit comprised of names like David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Levi Aumua and Ryan Crotty, he’s ready to establish himself as a premier talent in a field of All Blacks. He was singled out on the try line by the bigger Munster forwards and leaked two tries, giving up some weight in those particular contests.
Chiefs vs Panasonic Wild Knights
Lachlan Boshier was a huge loss to New Zealand Rugby, an excellent fetcher and well-polished rugby player with a good frame. Boshier was huge for Panasonic in their thorough dismantling of Super Rugby Pacific’s reigning runners-up, claiming Man of the Match honours and winning the battle of the Boshiers against younger brother Kaylum.
Quinn Tupaea has missed rugby as much as rugby has missed him. The young All Black’s enthusiasm was palpable every time he got near the ball at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, attacking the Wild Knights defence and proving a handful in contact. Naturally, some rust was apparent but expect a very positive season from the 24-year-old.
Are they too reliant on their top talent? Losing to an unbeaten and polished Wild Knights outfit while in pre-season is nothing to write home about, but there was a presence of chemistry amongst the wider squad members in the other two Kiwi teams that was missing for the Chiefs on both sides of the ball. While the team is experiencing more injury woes than their Kiwi rivals at this point, they’ll be far from happy with a 24-point deficit in their first outing of 2024 – considering they kicked off the 2023 season with a bang and face the Crusaders once more in round one this year.
Naitoa Ah Kuoi is going to keep All Black locks Tupou Vaa’i and Josh Lord on their toes. The utility forward is a very intelligent player with the size to match, not needing regular starts in 2023 to finish top five in line out steals. The 24-year-old was impressive in 2023’s All Blacks XV tour of Japan, operating as a focal point of the defensive system and executing well. Between Ah Kuoi and the ’23 NPC’s leading try-scorer Manaaki Selby-Rickit, the strain of losing Brodie Retallick will be eased.
Comments on RugbyPass
Awesome stuff. Even more impressive would be if he did it as a high bar squat 😦1 Go to comments
Bula Pecos you Can’terbury meatball MEATBALL (noun): sports fan who irrationally supports a chosen team. characterized by short sighted thinking and frequent overreaction. Bula vanaka49 Go to comments
Pecos Can’terbury lost49 Go to comments
Eina Rassie, there you go, amo for team motivation talk for the next RWC round. I will walk on broken glass for this team, I will bleed for this team … Ek sal my vel braai, en steeds daar wees vir jou.4 Go to comments
I feel like Rassie being named head coach is really old news but I probably wasn’t paying attention. Maybe we should have snaffled Tony Brown for our ABs. All these coaching moves will make it an intriguing season, anyway.8 Go to comments
Wasn’t the last England defensive coach super intensive too ? Putting too much pressure on the players to be similarly intensive can be counter productive. They become scared to fail. Personally I think this is the problem Schmidt will have with the Wallabies. They won’t enjoy his acerbic intensity.16 Go to comments
Loving Tony Brown in that mix. He’s a rugby brain of note. Surprised he got snubbed by the AB’s.8 Go to comments
I'm an England supporter and I watched the game with my Scottish wife. As much as I enjoyed her discomfort during the second half, I was equally horrified at the level of JD’s biased commentary, it was like listening to a fan. I think they should only let him commentate on games not involving Wales.1 Go to comments
No comment16 Go to comments
Again. The negativity coming out of France is next level. Toxic. It’s increasingly headed towards a famous implosion. Why? I still remember the commentary on the day of the QF. When Galthie was getting off the bus and being hailed as a rugby genius. 160mins of rugby later and it’s a sh1t-show. Unreal.1 Go to comments
A big loss for Quins but you can’t restrict his progress.2 Go to comments
2027 aside. This team will have nothing else on their mind than taking the Irish series and RC in 2024. Knockout rugby all the way. Pressure to perform from day one. There won’t be any of that “building” talk around this team to 2027.8 Go to comments
Ireland could put out three teams of international quality at the moment, if everyone is fit - Hansen and Jimmy O’Brien aren't - but they’re not interchangeable. The first XV is a good bit superior.15 Go to comments
It’s just boring now. There comes a point where we have to pull the offer and move on our terms. One injury and that’s him done. Not worth it when we have young English talent to hold onto as their wages go up from international experience over the next few years. He’s choosing a few extra quid and uprooting his family over retiring a one club legend. Personally don’t get it and it’s not like he’s living in poverty is it. We have plenty of back row options let’s just move on.6 Go to comments
Crowley shines, but the article gushes. More analysis, less drama, and ditch the Sexton comparisons. Let Crowley stand on his own two feet.2 Go to comments
Looks like South Africa is assembling a dream team, poaching talent from rivals like it's a rugby supermarket sweep! First, it was Felix Jones, and now Jerry Flannery joins the Springboks' coaching lineup. The only defense these coaches are interested in is breaking down opposition strategies. Good luck, rest of the world – you're going to need it!2 Go to comments
With Rassie Erasmus back at the helm, the Springboks are gearing up for another World Cup conquest – a hat-trick, no less! Adding Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery to the coaching lineup is like spicing up a winning recipe with some international flair. And who better to keep the refs in check than Jaco Peyper? It seems even retired Springboks are on a mission to conquer the rugby world, one cheeky move at a time. Watch out, rivals – the Boks are cooking up something special Down Under! 🏉🇿🇦 #BackToBackToBack #RugbyRoyalty8 Go to comments
Felix jones was great for South Africa and in combination with the workaholic that is Nienaber they really did mastermind a fantastic defensive pattern for the Springboks. When Nienaber entered as the defence coach for the Boks they had an awful defence that shipped more than 50 on 2 separate occasions in the 2 years prior. Just think back to 2018 for a moment though and look at the scores for the Boks in that year. Nienaber tried to turn the ship around with a new pattern but still plenty of teams racked up substantial points against the Boks. They were solid one week and a disaster the next but in 2019 they turned it around big time. Jones will have a big impact with England but expect a roller coaster until England adapt to this new defensive pattern. England will have to adapt and their fans will have to be patient.16 Go to comments
Looks like SA have the right balance in the coaching set up. Pretty good move to snatch Peyper up8 Go to comments
If you watch the URC this performance and the quality Crowley produced will come as no surprise. Still shocked he never played in that quarter final at the world cup last year when Sexton’s legs had gone.2 Go to comments