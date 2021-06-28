Four Harlequins added as Eddie Jones' name 'final' 38-man England squad
Head coach Eddie Jones has drafted in four Harlequins players as he named his ‘final’ 38-man squad ahead of England’s two summer Test matches.
With many of England’s senior players either on British & Irish Lions duty in South Africa or rested, a highly experimental England side is likely to take on USA on Sunday 4 July and Canada on Saturday 10 July; both at Twickenham HQ.
Jones lost out on the opportunity of further experimentation when the England A versus Scotland A fixture was scrubbed at the weekend after an outbreak in the Scotland training camp.
Fresh from the Gallagher Premiership final victory over Exeter, Harlequins’ Joe Marchant and uncapped trio Alex Dombrandt, Jack Kenningham and Marcus Smith join the squad. Exeter Chiefs’ centre Henry Slade has also been called up, while Wasps’ hooker Gabriel Oghre has returned to the squad after being involved in the first training week.
“This is the third and final phase of our selection,” said Jones. “We have a squad here full of talent and potential, with 23 uncapped players who have the chance to make their England debut.
“We’ve had two good weeks working and training hard and now we look forward to seeing how far we can go.”
The squad includes 23 uncapped players, with London Irish’s Chunya Munga is in camp as an apprentice player. Ollie Sleightholme was unavailable for selection after suffering concussion in training.
FULL SQUAD
FORWARDS
Jamie Blamire
Callum Chick
Ben Curry
Trevor Davison
Alex Dombrandt
Charlie Ewels
Ellis Genge
Joe Heyes
Paul Hill
Ted Hill
Jack Kenningham
Curtis Langdon
Lewis Ludlam
Lewis Ludlow
Josh McNally
Chunya Munga *apprentice player
Beno Obano
Gabriel Oghre
Bevan Rodd
Sam Underhill
Harry Wells
BACKS
Josh Bassett
Joe Cokanasiga
George Furbank
Dan Kelly
Ollie Lawrence
Max Malins
Joe Marchant
Alex Mitchell
Max Ojomoh
Adam Radwan
Harry Randall
Dan Robson
Henry Slade
Marcus Smith
Freddie Steward
Jacob Umaga
