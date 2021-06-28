Four Harlequins added as Eddie Jones' name 'final' 38-man England squad

Barrett-Mo'unga one has to go

11:50am, 28 June 2021

Head coach Eddie Jones has drafted in four Harlequins players as he named his ‘final’ 38-man squad ahead of England’s two summer Test matches.

With many of England’s senior players either on British & Irish Lions duty in South Africa or rested, a highly experimental England side is likely to take on USA on Sunday 4 July and Canada on Saturday 10 July; both at Twickenham HQ.

Jones lost out on the opportunity of further experimentation when the England A versus Scotland A fixture was scrubbed at the weekend after an outbreak in the Scotland training camp.

Fresh from the Gallagher Premiership final victory over Exeter, Harlequins’ Joe Marchant and uncapped trio Alex Dombrandt, Jack Kenningham and Marcus Smith join the squad. Exeter Chiefs’ centre Henry Slade has also been called up, while Wasps’ hooker Gabriel Oghre has returned to the squad after being involved in the first training week.

“This is the third and final phase of our selection,” said Jones. “We have a squad here full of talent and potential, with 23 uncapped players who have the chance to make their England debut.

“We’ve had two good weeks working and training hard and now we look forward to seeing how far we can go.”

The squad includes 23 uncapped players, with London Irish’s Chunya Munga is in camp as an apprentice player. Ollie Sleightholme was unavailable for selection after suffering concussion in training.

FULL SQUAD

FORWARDS

Jamie Blamire

Callum Chick

Ben Curry

Trevor Davison

Alex Dombrandt

Charlie Ewels

Ellis Genge

Joe Heyes

Paul Hill

Ted Hill

Jack Kenningham

Curtis Langdon

Lewis Ludlam

Lewis Ludlow

Josh McNally

Chunya Munga *apprentice player

Beno Obano

Gabriel Oghre

Bevan Rodd

Sam Underhill

Harry Wells

BACKS

Josh Bassett

Joe Cokanasiga

George Furbank

Dan Kelly

Ollie Lawrence

Max Malins

Joe Marchant

Alex Mitchell

Max Ojomoh

Adam Radwan

Harry Randall

Dan Robson

Henry Slade

Marcus Smith

Freddie Steward

Jacob Umaga