Former Wallaby Kurtley Beale inks short-term deal with the Western Force

Former Wallaby Kurtley Beale is a Super Rugby player once again with the Western Force announcing that they’ve signed the 95-Test veteran until the end of the current season.

Beale, 35, joins the Force on a short-term deal after outside back Harry Potter was ruled out of the Super Rugby Pacific season with an ankle injury.

The 2011 John Eales Medallist brings a wealth of experience with him out west after a decorated international career which saw him represent Australia at three Rugby World Cups.

Beale, who can play a number of positions including fullback and fly-half, played for the Melbourne Rebels from 2013-13 before going on to help the Waratahs win a Super Rugby title on a famous night in Sydney against Dan Carter’s Crusaders in 2014.

The former Wallaby has also played overseas in England with Wasps and later Paris-based French powerhouse Racing 92 from 2020-2022.

But as Beale explained, the opportunity to sign with the Western Force and return to Super Rugby is a move the former Wallaby is grateful for.

“I’m excited to join the Force and I’m looking forward to making the move to Perth with my family,” Beale said in a statement.

“There’s enormous potential across the Force’s playing group and I’m eager to support the momentum they’re building.

“I know I have plenty to offer and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue playing the game that I love.”

After being stood down by the NSW Waratahs last year, Beale returned to rugby as the No. 10 for Randwick in their Australian Rugby Championship defeat to Brothers in Brisbane.

But with Harry Potter suffering an injury, that performance in Australian club rugby’s biggest game of the year led the Force to sign the experienced playmaker.

“With the recent injury to Harry Potter the door opens for Kurtley to join our squad. He will add valuable experience and rugby brains to our playing group,” coach Simon Cron explained.

“Kurtley has reached the top of the game during his playing career, playing at three World Cups, bringing up almost 100 Wallabies caps and winning a Super Rugby title.

“He also has very positive relationships with some of our existing squad members which was important in the decision.”

“We know where we want to take the club and Kurtley is an exciting addition in our plans for growth and success,” CEO Niamh O’Connor added.

“Throughout our discussions with Kurtley, he’s shown us his burning determination and passion for the game. He’s very keen to make the most of this opportunity to play Super Rugby again.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Kurtley and his young family to the club.”

Beale will begin training with the Western Force after the team’s upcoming five-day bye week.