Gloucester book Challenge Cup quarter-final spot with win over Castres

Gloucester reached the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup with a 30-25 victory against Castres at Kingsholm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julien Dumora wasted no time drawing first blood for the visitors with a try in the first minute converted by Pierre Popelin.

However, Gloucester pulled one back through Zach Mercer with Santiago Carreras adding the extras before winger Jonny May put them in front in the 27th minute and Carreras converted.

The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now

Max Llewellyn added another try just four minutes later with Carreras converting and although two Popelin penalties either side of half-time reduced Gloucester’s lead, Carreras soon restored their 14-point advantage with two penalty kicks of his own.

Castres threatened a late comeback in the 72nd minute with Loris Zarantonello scoring from a driving maul, with Popelin kicking the extras and after missing a drop goal two minutes later, Carreras kicked a penalty in the 79th minute.

The visitors kept pushing in the final stages with Josaia Raisuqe crossing in the 82nd minute but Popelin missed the conversion.