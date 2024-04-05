Danny Care addresses Harlequins future with five-word statement

Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care has addressed his club future amid speculation that he could leave the Stoop at the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

No sooner had the Guinness Six Nations ended than reports were emerging that the 37-year-old was being lined up by the Top 14’s Perpignan. Speculation only intensified when he announced his international retirement at the end of March.

However, RugbyPass recently reported that the 101-cap England international would turn down any French suitors in order to stay in south west London, signing a one-year deal to take him into his 19th season at Quins.

The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now

Speaking to TNT Sports’ Ugo Monye on Friday before Harlequins’ Investec Champions Cup round of 16 clash against Glasgow Warriors, Care hinted that the report may be true.

The scrum-half did not go into too much detail about his club future, but he did say “hopefully I’ll be staying put,” suggesting he is edging closer to this reported new deal.

Care’s director of rugby Billy Millard is certainly keen to keep hold of the Quins legend, saying recently: “Danny has some decisions to make, and we left him alone during the Six Nations. But we are all very hopeful we can get there shortly. It would be an awesome thing for him to end his career here.”

‘We talking about Marcus again, yeah?’ 🙃 @dannycare is sick of saying how good @MarcuSmith10 is plus a little EXCLUSIVE on his own @Harlequins future 😬#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/MIXfnoWtB0 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) April 5, 2024

Care is set to start in Quins’ encounter with Glasgow, making his 371st appearance for the club.

Ahead of the match, Millard said: “We’re excited for Glasgow. Knockout rugby is always special and we’re looking forward to a good challenge on Friday night. The boys have worked hard to get to this stage and we’re determined to put in another good performance for our supporters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting XV

1. Fin Baxter (44)

2. Jack Walker (57)

3. Will Collier (236)

4. Irne Herbst (40)

5. George Hammond (59)

6. Stephan Lewies (63 – Captain)

7. Will Evans (83)

8. Alex Dombrandt (132)

9. Danny Care (370)

10. Marcus Smith (153)

11. Cadan Murley (108)

12. Andre Esterhuizen (84)

13. Oscar Beard (48)

14. Louis Lynagh (60)

15. Tyrone Green (69)

Impact Players

16. Sam Riley (47)

17. Joe Marler (278)

18. Dillon Lewis (14)

19. Joe Launchbury (19)

20. Will Trenholm (11)

21. Tom Lawday (79)

22. Max Green (8)

23. Cameron Anderson (7)