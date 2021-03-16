Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn is set to be unimpressed after his former star charge Izack Rodda signed with the Western Force.

Rodda played 46 times for the Reds before leaving at the end of 2020 to head to French club Lyon.

Last week, Thorn expressed his displeasure at the prospect of Rodda returning to a rival Australian franchise less than a year after the star lock walked out on the Reds over a pay dispute.

It’s unclear whether Rodda will be available for Saturday’s clash with the Reds at Suncorp Stadium.

Rodda has earned 25 caps for the Wallabies, including appearances at the 2019 World Cup.

“It’s fantastic to be heading home and getting back to Super Rugby,” Rodda said.

“The Force is a very ambitious club that are looking to become the best in the competition, so this is an opportunity that I’m very excited to make the most of.”

Force coach Tim Sampson said Rodda would add great value to the squad.

“Izack has a great level of Super Rugby and international experience, which is important when playing in the tight five,” Sampson said.

“It’s fantastic for us and Australian rugby to have players like Izack return and he is genuinely excited to be a part of our club moving forward.”

