Glenn Delaney is leaving his position as Scarlets head coach, the club announced on Saturday evening.

Scarlets had earlier recorded their first victory of the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup with a 22-6 win over Ospreys in atrocious conditions in Llanelli.

Delaney joined the Scarlets as defence coach ahead of the 2019-20 season and stepped into the head coach role after Brad Mooar for the 2020-21 campaign.

“Today I announce that I will be leaving the Scarlets,” Delaney said on www.scarlets.wales. “It has been a great pleasure to coach this fantastic club.

“It has been the most difficult of seasons with the global pandemic creating many challenging issues that the staff and team here have dealt with incredibly well. I leave with great memories of two wonderful years out West.

“We have enjoyed some great times, which in the first year we were able to share with the supporters being there.

“I won’t forget the European games away to Toulon, Bayonne and London Irish where the travelling support was simply unbelievable. Our Champions Cup match against Bath this season was one that I know the travelling faithful would have loved.

“I know that the club is in great hands moving forward into the new season and I wish it nothing but the best.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the great staff and the outstanding playing group here at the Scarlets and of course the supporters. I’ve loved every day working with you all.”

Dai Flanagan will take charge of the team in an interim head coach role for the remainder of the Rainbow Cup campaign.

Scarlets executive chairman Simon Muderack added: “We would like to thank Glenn for his wholehearted commitment to the Scarlets during his time here and wish him well for the future.”

