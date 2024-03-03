'Flecks of arrogance' around Ireland team claims UK scribe

Outspoken Sunday Times columnist Stephen Jones has suggested that there is a growing arrogance around Andy Farrell’s Ireland team.

The men in green currently sit atop the Guinness Six Nations table and could clinch the championship next weekend if they beat England in Twickenham. Ireland are now unbackable favourites to win this year’s competition, with many expecting a Grand Slam to follow in the final round against Scotland.

While Jones concedes Ireland are ‘best team in the world’, he also believes there’s a growing arrogance around the team who were the only side to beat South Africa in last year’s Rugby World Cup.

“There will be no discussion about Ireland’s attitude,” wrote Jones. “They will be merciless; they are a merciless team. All the rest of their game is subordinate to attacking the opposition up front, in the tackle and just behind the forward phases.

“For me and many others, they remain at their best — and they are the best team in the world…

“England cannot afford to subside lamely, or to give us a “we’ll-be-better-next-time” promise. The implications of a hammering would be horrendous. They should close their ears to the crowing Irish and to the flecks of arrogance now emerging around the team.”

Jones has never been shy of the odd dig at Irish teams down through the years and still managed a few well-aimed digs. Jones stated that Steve Borthwick needs to start Manu Tuilagi to stop ‘Kiwi-born centre ‘ Bundee Aki, while also serving James Lowe a back-handed compliment, writing: “England also have to look after the extraordinary James Lowe, the ex-donkey turned world-class wing with so much all-round talent that he could be a circus act.”