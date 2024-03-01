Exeter statement: Tony Rowe and the alleged 'fading dynasty'
Exeter have issued a statement calling out critics who alleged this time last year that the Chiefs were a fading dynasty. The 2020 Gallagher Premiership and European Cup double winners endured an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign, finishing seventh in the league.
They also lost long-established stars such as the Simmonds brothers, Jack Nowell, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Harry Williams and Dave Ewers to rival clubs abroad and in England.
However, they have bounced back this season and are currently just one point off the play-off positions in the league. They have also reached the last 16 in Europe where they will host Bath in early April while 10 players have recently played international rugby in the Guinness Six Nations or with England A.
This upturn in fortunes has now resulted in Exeter circulating a media statement titled: Tony Rowe issues warning to doubters.
Its content read: “Exeter chairman and CEO Tony Rowe condemns those who doubted the Chiefs as they once again prove that they have what it takes to challenge for glory in the Gallagher Premiership and Investec Champions Cup.
“Barely 12 months on from being written off as a fading dynasty with a host of front-line names announcing their departures, Exeter now have 10 players thriving on the international stage.
“Roll the clock back to nearly a year ago: in March 2023 speculation was rife on how Chiefs could recover from the perceived blow of front-line talismans like Sam Simmonds, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Simmonds, Harry Williams and Dave Ewers departing Exeter at the end of the season.
“This resulted in many writing the Chiefs off. However, the cogs were in motion to build a new team of talented individuals. By bidding farewell to players nearing the ends of their careers or choosing to retire, Exeter were ushering in the exciting prospect of new recruits and home-grown talent.
“Alongside the talent fostered by the Exeter Chiefs academy and the links with the University of Exeter, Rob Baxter’s recruitment was integral to the challenge of building a competitive team for the 2023/24 season.
“To date, Chiefs have secured seven wins in the Premiership with a play-off spot still on the cards. There was also a semi-final appearance in the Prem Cup, with a last-16 appearance in the Investec Champions Cup still to come at Sandy Park.
“Impressive performances in all competitions meant the Chiefs men began to catch the eyes of international coaches. The result is a total of six Chiefs named in Guinness Six Nations camps – Henry Slade, Ethan Roots and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso for England; Dafydd Jenkins as captain of Wales; Alec Hepburn for Scotland and Ross Vintcent called up to Italy.
“Slade, the lasting fan-favourite, has enjoyed a resurgence amongst his eager Chiefs teammates, while barnstorming Roots and hot-footed Feyi-Waboso both caught Steve Borthwick’s eyes as talents for the future of English rugby.
“Jenkins, emerging as a quiet, lead-by-example captain in Chiefs colours, was handed the honour by Warren Gatland to become the second youngest Welsh captain in history. Hepburn’s Scottish eligibility inspired Gregor Townsend, who called upon the Aussie-born prop to bolster his thistle ranks.
Feyi-Waboso finds a way ?
A perfect line from the @ExeterChiefs winger to score his first @EnglandRugby try on Saturday ?pic.twitter.com/grusd8mA0U
— Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) February 28, 2024
“Vintcent, surpassing all personal goals already this season with appearances in the Premiership and Champions Cup, muscled his way into Gonzalo Quesada’s Italian plans through sheer hard work.
“In addition, exciting full-back Josh Hodge, hard-carrying back-rower Greg Fisilau, exuberant lock Rusi Tuima and tough tighthead prop Josh Iosefa-Scott were all called upon by Borthwick to test themselves in the England A squad with a keen eye on their possible England first-team futures.
“The wealth of knowledge players will accumulate in their country squads will be filtered back into Baxter’s young squad, inspiring teammates to realise with grit and determination, it could be a chance available to them as well.
“The season is not yet complete so, with knockout rugby and a tough Premiership campaign to complete, there are still opportunities for other talented individuals in the squad to shine.
“This young squad has maintained the remarkable record that Exeter hold at fortress Sandy Park, and with record attendances and season ticket sales for the 2024/25 season already surpassing 3,000, the fans are flocking to see them in action.
“Tony Rowe, who has overseen the club through its journey from the National Leagues to the pinnacle of European rugby, is right to remind the sporting world that they should think twice before they write off the Exeter Chiefs.”
Losing to an Ozzie franchise. Embarrassing…5 Go to comments
Tupperware. White plastic….2 Go to comments
Let's hope he does a great job. Just like he did at Bath……1 Go to comments
Richie Mo'unga hard to replace, he was the driver. When the team was behind or in a tough spot he would click into another gear. Sometimes by making a line break, or a cross field kick or even a turnover. They also missed Williams in the front row. they missed Razor at halftime speech, he is like Rassie, they problem solve on the spot. Where is the gushing gobbling Graham and little peca?5 Go to comments
Seriously , yet again Havali has a shocker, 3 errors that lead to trys, Good to see hes continuing his poor form of last 3 years including being shown up time & time again in International tests as well..Rob Penny is not a good coach, he had a poor record up North before landing this role..5 Go to comments
Lekker chuckle there by the boyz…2 Go to comments
Good to have the EJ era in the rearview. Plenty of individuals have an opportunity in this new era but forming them into a team is the challenge. Schmidt badly needs some competent help as it is a big reno job.2 Go to comments
Hou soo aan ysters😁😁 STOMERS1 Go to comments
Hey Nick, I sure you’ll be pleased & relieved that I’m not, and won’t profess to be, an expert on Super Rugby. I even agree entirely with you that Schmidt is an outstanding coach with an unquestionable track record of success. It is though interesting, that you highlight the confidence and emotional impact of Les Kiss that McDermott references. This is the one aspect that Ireland players have talked about Farrell tangibly improving on post Schmidt’s Ireland legacy. More than one have talked about Schmidt being quite rigid, perhaps even autocratic, in his style - they talked about the “school teacher” approach. Clearly it was what Ireland needed and it worked incredibly well for them, it’s probably what Oz need to get them back from a real low point at the wc! Perhaps Schmidt and Kiss might even dovetail well and make a formidable duo if they were to take the wallaby reins together? Of course the joker in the Oz pack is the RA politics and their poor financial position. Who knows how that side plays out…38 Go to comments
Guess the Crusaders' winning run of Super comps has to come to an end some time. The beginning of the end?5 Go to comments
Wilson did seem very confident which was great to see. In regards to him and Fraser as wallabies- does their size disadvantage them at the very top level? Genuinely interested. Both clearly are capable and seem to have better direction under Kiss.38 Go to comments
Saw the New Pacific Lions coach there drooling and watching. Yes crusaders were the next game, but he was watching Drua and Moana, cheque handy.1 Go to comments
I think it will be a good game😲1 Go to comments
Super Round needs to go to fiji to really be super5 Go to comments
I think it will be a good game🤩1 Go to comments
interesting. I did see last year Queensland and Brad Thorn use some bokke moves like the 6-2 bench and a move the bulls did in bringing back the tap and go from 5 out instead of the line out and maul. There can be many errors in a lineout, you loose control esp. if ref calls a borderline not straight, jumping across line, etc etc it is out of your control, then the maul, a few rules can mess you up again in the eyes of a ref, or others, you lose control. At least in a tap and go you control the move and the play, just have to 1. catch the ball and 2 watch the jackling from opposition, 3 watch being held up over try line. WAY to go I reckon. *2024. Tap and go 5 meters out.* The axis is key for Queensland, Wallabies and any union team. Get it right and there is magic. Lynagh McDermott (great cricket name) Wilson So Joe Schmidt will be watching and the Pacific Lions coaches are in Melbourne watching, poach city. I think if Q can get the Kiss of life not the Kiss of death they may well unlock that stacked backline. Vunivalu is improving. Kiss (and Brad Davis, Jonathan Fisher, Zane Hilton and Dale Roberson) and the progressive attacking style may work. He loves coaching. No pressure. resuscitation is in his name. Hell he knows the Bokke and Ireland, and time with ulster. Based on his league past he will understand how to break this flat line. He is a hands on skill set coach. One thing I am still waiting to see in union is the skill often shown in league, when 5 meters out they can *kick into the post* get the deflection and wrong foot opposition to score. Good Luck Queensland, hope you do well. They have the Hurricanes next Bula38 Go to comments
Thanks for the article, Brett. Good choice of subject as SRP gets under way. Joe Schmidt without doubt will not be wasting any time in sifting through the players in the Australian teams. From what one gathers from his time in Ireland, the detail he will present his first squad members with will knock them back in awe of just how he overlooking nothing. Some who comment on these sites seem to be obsessed by the fact that Joe’s home is in Taupo, seem to think it is equivalent to travelling up from Mawson Base in Antartica, or the like. It takes a hell of a lot longer to get from a lot of places in Australia to the centres on the E. Coast where the WB’s will train.6 Go to comments
Wilson was even trusted to win a ball at the back of a lineout! Praise be to the rugby gods.38 Go to comments
Time for BB to retire from test Rugby. A grt player but his time is over. Blood new players’ plan for the next RWC. We will lose a few games but will be better for it by 2027.13 Go to comments
What did people expect? They got knocked out of their own world cup when they expected to win and then lost what was largely expected to be the 6 Nations deciding game. They arent robots, there was always bound to be a flat period where they underperformed. Talk about sacking Galthie is way too premature, but thats professional sport I guess.2 Go to comments