Six Nations

Five key talking points for titanic opener between France and Ireland

By PA
Both France and Ireland will have new captains at the helm when they meet on Friday night in the Six Nations opener

Reigning Grand Slam champions Ireland launch their Guinness Six Nations title defence against pre-tournament favourites France in Marseille.

Antoine Dupont and Johnny Sexton will be notable absentees as the two sides go into a new era on the back of agonising Rugby World Cup exits.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points ahead of Friday’s tantalising championship curtain-raiser.

World Cup hangovers? Grand Slam decider?

France versus Ireland was widely touted as a potential World Cup final. The two nations were Test rugby’s top-ranked teams in the build-up to the tournament before their campaigns ended in the space of 24 hours with enthralling quarter-final defeats. Ireland’s 17-match winning run was halted by a 28-24 loss to New Zealand in Paris, before the hosts were beaten 29-28 in the same city by eventual champions South Africa. Both will be eager to respond to those disappointments in a mouth-watering fixture which has ultimately proved to be a Grand Slam decider in the past two years.

Absent stars

Dupont’s decision to focus on France’s sevens squad for this year’s Paris Olympics has deprived the championship of its leading star. The scrum-half has been crowned player of the tournament in the three of the past four years. He will be replaced in the number nine jersey by Maxime Lucu, with Gregory Alldritt taking on the captaincy. Ireland, meanwhile, must move on following the retirement of talismanic former captain Sexton. The 38-year-old – the Six Nations’ record points scorer with 566 – has left a void on and off the field.

Flanker Peter O’Mahony is Ireland’s new skipper, while Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley and Harry Byrne will compete for the fly-half role.

Sexton’s long-term successor

To coin an Andy Farrell phrase, Crowley is the “next cab off the rank” in the contest to become Sexton’s long-term successor. The Munster player served as understudy at the World Cup and has been selected for his full Six Nations debut. Crowley’s only previous championship appearance was a three-minute cameo away to Italy last February, while just three of his nine caps have come as a starter.

Yet the 24-year-old is the most experienced out-half in his country’s 34-man squad. Frawley, who has been named on the bench, has only 40 minutes of Test action to his name, while his Leinster team-mate Byrne has not featured at international level since playing 56 minutes across substitute outings against the USA and Argentina in 2021.

Unfamiliar surroundings

Stade de France in Paris became a second home for Ireland during last autumn’s World Cup. Farrell’s men had hoped to play five successive matches there but had to settle for three following defeat to the All Blacks. There will be no swift return to Saint-Denis – the scene of memorable wins over South Africa and Scotland – for the Irish as France are this year playing their tournament matches away from the capital due to the upcoming Olympics.

Stade Velodrome will be unfamiliar surroundings for many of Farrell’s squad, albeit the Leinster contingent suffered a heart-breaking, last-gasp loss to La Rochelle there in the 2022 Champions Cup final.

Opportunity knocks for McCarthy and Nash

In addition to the selection of Crowley, Farrell has handed Six Nations debuts to Test rookies Joe McCarthy and Calvin Nash. The head coach has shown plenty of faith in 22-year-old Leinster lock McCarthy by picking him ahead of experienced duo James Ryan and Iain Henderson. Meanwhile, Munster wing Nash has an opportunity to capitalise on the misfortune of injured star Mack Hansen.

The 26-year-old won his only previous cap as a replacement in a World Cup warm-up win over Italy but has been in fine form for his province. “All you need in life is an opportunity, and it’s a big one for Calvin,” said Farrell.

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Pecos 25 minutes ago
Nine reasons to be thankful for the Six Nations

Given that the four Home Unions have only won SIXTEEN test matches against the All Blacks from a combined total of 150 tests playef, what’s the point again?

1 Go to comments
D
David 2 hours ago
Letting the Rebels die would see the Force finally flourish

In the best interest, of the ARU ,who are struggling them selves with sponsorship Melbourne should be let go, and only have 4 supersides, How can you compete with the AFL and NRL, where in WA the force have a very strong supporter base

7 Go to comments
T
Tom 6 hours ago
Letting the Rebels die would see the Force finally flourish

The Force never flourished before the Rebels existed.

7 Go to comments
T
Tom 6 hours ago
Bristol swoop for Lovejoy Chawatama as Kyle Sinckler's replacement

Think we can all agree that Sinckler has not had a fruitful time at Bristol.

1 Go to comments
A
Anthony 8 hours ago
England name two new caps to start, include three more on the bench

Well well. . Despite the rhetoric of new style guess who is the new orchestrator of the new attacking play . Pity the poor wingers again . Another lost chance to play one of the new kids on the block to see if they can go forward rather than just up and unders or crab across the field and cramp everyone space . Lets hope it all works .

2 Go to comments
P
Pablo 9 hours ago
Davidson: 'When comments land in your own personal inbox it is a shock'

Hi! Last year’s final was held in BadAjoz, not Badejoz, Jon. Cheers!

1 Go to comments
f
finn 9 hours ago
'That's a ridiculous selection' - Healey and Stringer pick their 2025 Lions XV

I don’t like the idea that Tommy Freeman is a bolter. He has already played 4 times for England (3 caps + 1 exhibition game) and has looked brilliant in 3 of those. If I was a selector he’d be on 15 caps right now, purely on the basis of his existing international form.

1 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 10 hours ago
Posolo Tuilagi in line to make France debut after late call-up

First cap against the irish pack. Quite the trial by fire..

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 12 hours ago
All Blacks’ 2024 schedule: 10 is the magic number in Scott Roberton’s first year

This article is a reasonable attempt at treating the collective HIA effects we got from the (unaffectionately) Foster era. At a win rate of 69.5% (rounded to 70) Foster ranks 17th out of the 17 ABs coaches with 30+ tests. Of the 10 ABs coaches with 40+ tests, Foster ranks 10th. The others are over 80% with two in the 90s. In the overall rankings of the 25 ABs coaches, Foster is 20th. No wonder we're jittery leading into the Razor era. All teams face the same post RWC rebuild issues, but for us, our psyche has been dinged up. I call it “The Foster Effect”. And thus the schedule looks more ominous than usual. In actual fact, the ABs schedule looks very much like business as usual, with two tests v Japan & Fiji added. We’ve only had one perfect season, 2013, saved by an 85th minute try & a two attempt conversion, v Ireland. So yes, losses are definitely on the cards. But what a challenge. Bring it on!!!!!

9 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 14 hours ago
All Blacks release full schedule for 2024

Well if Ireland (who’ve never won a RWC knock-out match) can beat the ABs in their back yard then England (4 RWC finals) certainly can…👍

2 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 14 hours ago
Danny Cipriani confirms his retirement from rugby

Josh Lewsey said it all on the Wasps’ training pitch back in the day……👊

2 Go to comments
A
AOK 14 hours ago
Billy Burns poised to stay on in Ireland after Ulster exit – report

How much are Munster regretting losing Ben Healy now?!

1 Go to comments
M
Martin 15 hours ago
All Blacks release full schedule for 2024

Interesting to see the double headers in the rugby championship…. Good move I think. Bit more like touring

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 15 hours ago
Please stop throwing good money at the Rebels

There’s no doubt the rebels need to go. Like the rest of the Australian franchises they have about 12 players who are up to Super Rugby (NZ) standard, but the rest are too young or perpetual journeyman. Distribute those 12 players around the remaining 4 clubs and we’ll have 4 (closer to) competitive sides. That could be the beginning of a more even and eventually thriving comp.

3 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 15 hours ago
Steve Diamond: ‘The league would be bolloxed with nine teams’

9 teams? There won’t be that many in the Prem in 5 years’ time…

4 Go to comments
L
Lucio 15 hours ago
Why now is the perfect time for Italy to shock England

Indeed Italy can be “competitive”, but not a winner against ENG. In Rome the weather is and will be fine on saturday (15 celsius, no rain in weeks): a good startin’ point for Menoncello, Capuozzo, Garbisi and Vintcent legs. A 21-15 for the rose side

4 Go to comments
S
SonnyG 16 hours ago
All Blacks’ 2024 schedule: 10 is the magic number in Scott Roberton’s first year

10 wins would be great but if there’s a year to experiment it’s this one. I wouldn’t hold a couple more losses against the man if he took some liberties with the combos and bench composition.

9 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 17 hours ago
All Blacks’ 2024 schedule: 10 is the magic number in Scott Roberton’s first year

I’m exhausted just reading the schedule…

9 Go to comments
J
Jmann 18 hours ago
All Blacks’ 2024 schedule: 10 is the magic number in Scott Roberton’s first year

He is taking over the team that should have won the RWC final. But there are some big names gone. It is a chance to build a new team to dominate the sport.

9 Go to comments
P
Pieter 19 hours ago
England name an U20s Six Nations team with eight new caps

Very bold from Eng.

2 Go to comments
