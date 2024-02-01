Why Chris Ashton feels France are the Six Nations 'team to beat'
Former England back Chris Ashton has tipped Fabien Galthie’s France as his favourites to win the 2024 Guinness Six Nations. The French fell at the quarter-finals in their recent home Rugby World Cup, agonisingly losing to eventual winners South Africa by a single point in Paris.
They now pick up the pieces in Marseille where they host Ireland on Friday in the opening round of the championship and Ashton is tipping Les Bleus to have a successful campaign which will conclude with the March 16 fixture at home to England in Lyon.
Ashton told Gambling Zone: “It’s going to be hard playing the French in Marseille. They will be playing this game with a new captain and without (Antoine) Dupont, so they have their own challenges.
“But the new captain Gregory Alldritt is one of the best No8s in the world right now, so they will be led by a great replacement. France are the team to beat at this championship. Both teams probably don’t want to be playing each other first, but for the fans this is going to be an incredible way to start the tournament. It will be amazing.
“Matthieu Jalibert has been having a phenomenal season playing for Bordeaux; the Bordeaux team has been incredible. Jalibert has been instrumental to that success at fly-half and the French team looks really settled.
“They were so disappointed with what happened to them at the World Cup and will want to give the French fans something to cheer about. The first game at Marseille is different as France usually always play in Paris.
“They love their rugby down on the south coast and that could give them a bit of an edge. The French will nick it on Friday night… This is a game I can’t wait to see. I’m really looking forward to this fixture and both teams will be going into this one with plenty to prove.”
Ashton labelled Ireland an amazing team even though they do also exited the World Cup at the quarter-final stage when pipped by the All Blacks in Paris. “Losing the likes of Johnny Sexton, it will be a difficult challenge for Ireland, but they have more than enough quality at fly-half to still be an amazing team.
“When you see what Leinster are throwing around week in, week out in the URC then there are reasons to be confident if you are an Ireland fan. They all know each other inside out and have amazing chemistry.
“They just need to find a way to cover or find a way to replace Johnny’s experience because he has dug Ireland out of so many holes over the years.”
Given that the four Home Unions have only won SIXTEEN test matches against the All Blacks from a combined total of 150 tests playef, what’s the point again?1 Go to comments
In the best interest, of the ARU ,who are struggling them selves with sponsorship Melbourne should be let go, and only have 4 supersides, How can you compete with the AFL and NRL, where in WA the force have a very strong supporter base7 Go to comments
The Force never flourished before the Rebels existed.7 Go to comments
Think we can all agree that Sinckler has not had a fruitful time at Bristol.1 Go to comments
Well well. . Despite the rhetoric of new style guess who is the new orchestrator of the new attacking play . Pity the poor wingers again . Another lost chance to play one of the new kids on the block to see if they can go forward rather than just up and unders or crab across the field and cramp everyone space . Lets hope it all works .2 Go to comments
Hi! Last year’s final was held in BadAjoz, not Badejoz, Jon. Cheers!1 Go to comments
I don’t like the idea that Tommy Freeman is a bolter. He has already played 4 times for England (3 caps + 1 exhibition game) and has looked brilliant in 3 of those. If I was a selector he’d be on 15 caps right now, purely on the basis of his existing international form.1 Go to comments
First cap against the irish pack. Quite the trial by fire..1 Go to comments
This article is a reasonable attempt at treating the collective HIA effects we got from the (unaffectionately) Foster era. At a win rate of 69.5% (rounded to 70) Foster ranks 17th out of the 17 ABs coaches with 30+ tests. Of the 10 ABs coaches with 40+ tests, Foster ranks 10th. The others are over 80% with two in the 90s. In the overall rankings of the 25 ABs coaches, Foster is 20th. No wonder we're jittery leading into the Razor era. All teams face the same post RWC rebuild issues, but for us, our psyche has been dinged up. I call it “The Foster Effect”. And thus the schedule looks more ominous than usual. In actual fact, the ABs schedule looks very much like business as usual, with two tests v Japan & Fiji added. We’ve only had one perfect season, 2013, saved by an 85th minute try & a two attempt conversion, v Ireland. So yes, losses are definitely on the cards. But what a challenge. Bring it on!!!!!9 Go to comments
Well if Ireland (who’ve never won a RWC knock-out match) can beat the ABs in their back yard then England (4 RWC finals) certainly can…👍2 Go to comments
Josh Lewsey said it all on the Wasps’ training pitch back in the day……👊2 Go to comments
How much are Munster regretting losing Ben Healy now?!1 Go to comments
Interesting to see the double headers in the rugby championship…. Good move I think. Bit more like touring2 Go to comments
There’s no doubt the rebels need to go. Like the rest of the Australian franchises they have about 12 players who are up to Super Rugby (NZ) standard, but the rest are too young or perpetual journeyman. Distribute those 12 players around the remaining 4 clubs and we’ll have 4 (closer to) competitive sides. That could be the beginning of a more even and eventually thriving comp.3 Go to comments
9 teams? There won’t be that many in the Prem in 5 years’ time…4 Go to comments
Indeed Italy can be “competitive”, but not a winner against ENG. In Rome the weather is and will be fine on saturday (15 celsius, no rain in weeks): a good startin’ point for Menoncello, Capuozzo, Garbisi and Vintcent legs. A 21-15 for the rose side4 Go to comments
10 wins would be great but if there’s a year to experiment it’s this one. I wouldn’t hold a couple more losses against the man if he took some liberties with the combos and bench composition.9 Go to comments
I’m exhausted just reading the schedule…9 Go to comments
He is taking over the team that should have won the RWC final. But there are some big names gone. It is a chance to build a new team to dominate the sport.9 Go to comments
Very bold from Eng.2 Go to comments