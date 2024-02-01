Why Chris Ashton feels France are the Six Nations 'team to beat'

Former England back Chris Ashton has tipped Fabien Galthie’s France as his favourites to win the 2024 Guinness Six Nations. The French fell at the quarter-finals in their recent home Rugby World Cup, agonisingly losing to eventual winners South Africa by a single point in Paris.

They now pick up the pieces in Marseille where they host Ireland on Friday in the opening round of the championship and Ashton is tipping Les Bleus to have a successful campaign which will conclude with the March 16 fixture at home to England in Lyon.

Ashton told Gambling Zone: “It’s going to be hard playing the French in Marseille. They will be playing this game with a new captain and without (Antoine) Dupont, so they have their own challenges.

“But the new captain Gregory Alldritt is one of the best No8s in the world right now, so they will be led by a great replacement. France are the team to beat at this championship. Both teams probably don’t want to be playing each other first, but for the fans this is going to be an incredible way to start the tournament. It will be amazing.

“Matthieu Jalibert has been having a phenomenal season playing for Bordeaux; the Bordeaux team has been incredible. Jalibert has been instrumental to that success at fly-half and the French team looks really settled.

“They were so disappointed with what happened to them at the World Cup and will want to give the French fans something to cheer about. The first game at Marseille is different as France usually always play in Paris.

“They love their rugby down on the south coast and that could give them a bit of an edge. The French will nick it on Friday night… This is a game I can’t wait to see. I’m really looking forward to this fixture and both teams will be going into this one with plenty to prove.”

Ashton labelled Ireland an amazing team even though they do also exited the World Cup at the quarter-final stage when pipped by the All Blacks in Paris. “Losing the likes of Johnny Sexton, it will be a difficult challenge for Ireland, but they have more than enough quality at fly-half to still be an amazing team.

“When you see what Leinster are throwing around week in, week out in the URC then there are reasons to be confident if you are an Ireland fan. They all know each other inside out and have amazing chemistry.

“They just need to find a way to cover or find a way to replace Johnny’s experience because he has dug Ireland out of so many holes over the years.”