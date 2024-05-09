Finn Russell returns for Bath to boost title hopes

Finn Russell has returned from injury to reinforce the closing stages of Bath’s challenge for the Gallagher Premiership title.

The Scotland fly-half limped off early on European duty against Exeter on April 6 with groin damage that his club described as “significant”, raising the prospect he could miss the rest of the season.

But he has been restored to Bath’s starting line-up for their Premiership trip to Newcastle on Friday and will partner Ben Spencer at half-back.

Russell’s availability comes at a crucial time for the club as they target a play-off place in one of the most competitive seasons in the league’s history.

Bath are third in the table but sit just one point clear of fifth-placed Harlequins with two rounds of the competition remaining.

Russell’s creative brilliance has been instrumental in their climb out of the doldrums to become serious contenders for Saracens’ crown, while his return is also a boost for Scotland ahead of their summer tour to North and South America.